Friends Take Unique Approach to 'Snowboarding' at Australian Ski Resort

While visiting Perisher Ski Resort in New South Wales, Taiwanese woman Pao Mei Chun joined a friend in an unusual take on snowboarding.

As seen in a July 31 Instagram post, her friend in question lay flat on the snow, while bending his legs back up to allow Pao Mei Chun to sit on his snowboard.

The peculiar position let the pair slide down a Perisher slope in a manner that falls somewhere between sledding and snowboarding. Pao Mei Chun was taking in the ski resort while backpacking around Australia. Credit: Pao Mei Chun via Storyful