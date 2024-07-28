New 'Friendship Park' will transform neglected land

The council-owned land had been previously subjected to litter, overgrown vegetation and anti-social behaviour [BBC]

A new Leicestershire park could be created with the aim of encouraging people to talk about their mental wellbeing.

The land in Northampton Road, Market Harborough, owned by Harborough District Council, has been beset by issues including litter, overgrown vegetation and anti-social behaviour.

But the "Friendship Park", which would cost an estimated £6,000, would feature new tree and shrub planting, gravel walkways, benches and natural landscaping.

The council said the community space will be "designed for people to gather safely, surrounded by nature, and aim to foster connections between those who use them".

The authority said the park would have signage encouraging people to speak to strangers sat on their own.

It added the indicative designs have been put together with input from the community.

Colin Peach, who was visiting the town, said community spaces to help wellbeing are needed "especially after Covid" [BBC]

Many people in the town felt it was "definitely a good idea" and "worth the money".

Resident Diana Sulsilski, 80, said: "It's very good for people who live on their own.

"Somewhere nice to go to meet and chat to new people."

Colin Peach, 77, who was visiting the town, agreed communities needed opportunities to talk about their feelings, "especially after Covid".

"It messed some people up mentally," he said.

"I've got friends who are struggling even now. So this could be fantastic. I think it's a brilliant idea."

At the first meeting of the newly-created Market Harborough special expenses advisory panel on Tuesday, members recommended the approval of the park to the council cabinet.

Councillor Darren Woodiwiss, elected chair of the panel, said: "I am pleased we have already received the draft designs for a neglected parcel of land and subject to cabinet agreement we will soon have a new community space designed with residents for residents."

