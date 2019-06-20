Friendship of Raptors, Masai Ujiri continues to inspire La Loche 3 years after deadly shooting

As millions watched the Raptors claw their way to an NBA championship, residents of a small northern village in Saskatchewan saw something else, something beyond the sweet taste of triumph.

They saw the win through the lens of friendship — the friendship from Raptors President Masai Ujiri and from a team that has supported La Loche through the devastation of a deadly school shooting.

"We know a different side of them, other than basketball," said Martha Morin, a wellness coordinator at La Loche's Dene High School.

"We know they do support others and they're kindhearted and they're caring, and they're giving — and Masai leads the way with that."

Four people died in a shooting that rocked La Loche back in January 2016. With media attention overwhelming the community of some 2,800 people, staff at the school huddled inward, simply trying to get through the turmoil, Morin said.

"And for some reason, there was one lady that kept phoning to talk to the principal and he took the call," she said. "I'm not sure why, he says he's not sure why, but we're really glad he did."

That call was from CTV media personality Marci Ien. She connected the school with Ujiri and the pair later visited the village.

"We felt he genuinely wanted to see if there was something he could do to help us," Morin said of Ujiri.

Ien and Ujiri's connection to the school ended up going further. Over the next three years, three groups of La Loche students were brought to Toronto at no expense to the school and Ujiri's charity, Giants of Africa, reached out to give back to the school.

Jazz Moise, 21, was among the students that went to Toronto in 2018. He said the trip that made him feel special and cherished.

"We met Masai before the game started. He brought the La Loche group onto the court, in the middle," he, recounting a the team huddle that saw the kids cheer, "La Loche dreams big!"

