'You frighten people': 4 takeaways from RFK Jr's contentious confirmation hearing

Democrats focused on Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine record. Republicans quizzed him on abortion and agriculture.

Kennedy’s Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing Wednesday demonstrated the unusual nature of his political profile and selection by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

A longtime Democrat, Kennedy is vying to become a leading figure in the new GOP administration. His views have made lawmakers on both sides of the aisle nervous.

Democrats offered blistering criticism of Kennedy, accusing him of embracing conspiracy theories and junk science during his decades of anti-vaccine advocacy. Republicans gave Kennedy a warm reception, but some asked questions indicative of GOP concerns about his record of supporting abortion rights and criticizing food producers.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Health and Human Services on Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington DC.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has described Kennedy as “wrong” on vaccines and is being watched as a potential swing vote. A gastroenterologist, Cassidy steered clear of the vaccine issue Wednesday and instead asked Kennedy about Medicaid and Medicare, the federal health insurance programs for seniors and lower-income individuals. Kennedy struggled to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

An attorney, activist, author and member of a storied American political family, Kennedy mounted a longshot bid for president in 2024, first as a Democrat and then as an independent, before dropping out and endorsing Trump. He is among the Republican president’s more controversial Cabinet nominees, and often found himself on the defensive Wednesday over his political evolution and long history of provocative statements.

The hearing also explored Kennedy’s criticisms of the U.S. health system and food industry, which lawmakers from both parties often agreed with, touching on aspects of his “Make America Healthy Again” movement that have attracted an eclectic range of followers.

Here are some takeaways from the first of two confirmation hearings for Kennedy, who will appear on Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

‘Frankly, you frighten people.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Finance Committee, set the tone for members of his party with an opening statement deeply critical of Kennedy’s record.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” Wyden said.

A protester demonstrates as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington, DC. In addition to meeting with the Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy will meet with the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee tomorrow.

Kennedy said his views have been misconstrued, saying he is not anti-vaccine but "pro-safety.”

Kennedy has long questioned the safety of vaccines despite assurances from leading health agencies they are safe, and instrumental in preventing a range of serious illnesses. If confirmed, Kennedy would take control of these agencies, which he has sharply criticized. That has critics nervous.

“Frankly, you frighten people,” said Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a former law school classmate of the Trump nominee.

Kennedy founded the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, which has supported vaccine litigation. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., noted that the nonprofit currently sells clothing for infants with the words “unvaxxed unfraid” and “no vax no problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You say you’re pro vaccine… and yet your organization is making money selling a child’s product to parents for 26 bucks which casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines,” Sanders said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives to testify before the Senate Finance Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Health and Human Services on Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Sanders pushed Kennedy to take the clothing products off the market. Kennedy noted that he resigned from the group’s board and reiterated “I’m supportive of vaccines.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., serves in the same Senate seat once held by Kennedy famous uncles: the late Ted Kennedy and and the late former President John F. Kennedy. During her questioning, she tried to get Kennedy to commit to not participating in lawsuits against drug companies going forward.

“I’m not going to agree to not sue drug companies or anybody,” Kennedy said.

Warren noted there are many things Kennedy could do as health secretary to “influence those future lawsuits and pending lawsuits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy said he would “comply with all the ethical guidelines.”

Republicans highlight abortion, agriculture

While Democrats probed Kennedy’s vaccine views, Republicans more subtly explored their own concerns.

Kennedy has long supported abortion rights. While still a Democrat and running in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary against then President Joe Biden, Kennedy campaigned saying he is “pro-choice.”

As the nation’s top health official, Kennedy would have significant authority over abortion issues. He has worked to align himself more with Trump and Republicans.

Asked about his views Wednesday, Kennedy repeatedly said “every abortion is a tragedy” and pledged to implement Trump’s agenda on the issue.

“I serve at the pleasure of the president, I’m going to implement his policies,” he said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, listens during the confirmation hearing on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services in Washington DC on Jan. 29, 2025.

Republican senators repeatedly questioned Kennedy about a number of abortion issues, with multiple senators raising safety concerns about Mifepristone, a drug that induces an abortion.

The Food and Drug Administration describes Mifepristone as “safe and effective.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said federal abortion pill policies are “threatening the safety of women” and asked Kennedy if he would review them.

“President Trump has asked me to study the safety of Mifepristone,” Kennedy said. “He has not yet taken a stand on how to regulate it. Whatever he does, I will implement those policies.”

Daines also asked Kennedy if he would work “collaboratively” with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, other federal agencies and “our Montana farmers and ranchers before implementing policy that might affect or impact food supply.”

Kennedy has been a staunch critic of modern food production processes, including agriculture practices. Republican senators representing farmers in Kansas, Montana and Iowa pressed him on his views.

Kennedy said he supports farmers and noted that USDA has primary oversight over them, but did offer some criticism of farming practices at the hearing, saying they are causing soil erosion and need to be “less chemically intensive.”

“I don’t want a single farmer to go out of business under our watch,” he said, but added that he wants to support a “transition” to more sustainable agriculture practices.

Not just vaccine concerns

While Republicans sought assurances from Kennedy on the abortion issue and received them, Democrats blasted the nominee for flip flopping.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., noted that Kennedy campaigned for president in her state as an advocate for abortion rights.

She pressed Kennedy on his changing views, asking “When was it you decided to sell out the values you had your whole life?”

An audience member wears a "Make America Healthy Again" t-shit as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington, DC. In addition to meeting with the Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy will meet with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee tomorrow.

“Senator, I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy…," Kennedy said.

“But that isn’t what you said back in New Hampshire in 2023,” Hassan interjected.

“Senator, I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy,” Kennedy repeated.

Sanders also seized on Kennedy's abortion evolution, saying he had never seen “any major politician flip on that issue quite as quickly as you did” and asked Kennedy why people should trust him after such a “U-turn.” Kennedy repeated his "tragedy" answer.

Democrats also questioned Kennedy on statements he made regarding a host of other health issues, including the cause of Lyme disease and his concerns about antidepressants.

Partisan divide

The staunch Democratic criticism of Kennedy led some Republicans at the hearing to conclude that his nomination would split along party lines.

“This will likely be a very partisan vote on this committee and on the Senate floor,” Daines said.

Kennedy’s history in the Democratic Party and liberal views on some issues has raised questions about whether he might attract Democratic votes.

Kennedy bemoaned the treatment he got from Democrats on Thursday, saying they were simply opposing him because they don’t like Trump.

“All these Democrats are opposing me for partisan issues,” Kennedy said. “They used to be my friends… Now they’re against me because anything that President Trump does, any decision he makes has to be lampooned, derided, discredited, marginalized, vilified.”

If Democrats vote in unison against Kennedy, he can only afford to lose three Republicans. One lawmaker who is being closely watched is Cassidy, a medical doctor.

Yet despite raising concerns in the past on Kennedy’s vaccine views, Cassidy didn’t touch on the issue on Wednesday.

Instead, he pressed Kennedy on two behemoth federal health programs - Medicaid and Medicare. Kennedy's responses raised questions about his knowledge of the programs.

Asked for his thoughts on Medicaid reform, Kennedy first said “the premiums are too high, the deductibles are too high.” Most Medicaid participants don’t pay premiums or deductibles.

When pressed on his reform ideas, Kennedy said he wants to “increase transparency, increase accountability” but didn’t delve into specifics.

Cassidy again asked: “What reforms are you proposing?”

“I don’t have a broad proposal for dismantling the program,” Kennedy said.

(This article has been updated with additional information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RFK Jr. grilled on abortion, vaccines, food, health: Hearing takeaways