'Frightening experience': Armed 16-year-old escorted out of Louisiana church by parishioners

Parishioners escorted an armed 16-year-old out of a church in Lousiana over the weekend, police said.

The Abbeville Police Department received a call around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday about a suspicious person with a gun at St. Mary Magdalen Church, about 150 miles west of New Orleans. The individual was confronted by parishioners and escorted out of the church, police said in a Facebook post.

Once Abbeville police officers arrived at the church, they arrested the teenager and placed him in custody, according to the department.

Abbeville police and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office then "made a sweep through the church to ensure there was no additional threat" and to confirm that no one was injured, the Facebook post said.

The teenager was then taken to the Abbeville Police Department where officers questioned him while his parent was present, according to the Facebook post. After the line of questioning, the boy was sent to the Abbeville General Hospital Behavioral United to be medically evaluated, police said.

The teenager was charged with terrorizing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to the department.

'We are grateful for all the prayers'

St. Mary Magdalen Church communicated to its parishioners on Facebook, saying "a suspicious person opened the back door" of the church and "interrupted" its First Communion ceremony.

"The individual was immediately confronted by parishioners, escorted outside and the police were called," according to the church. "... This understandably caused panic. While we realize this was a frightening experience for those in attendance, we are incredibly grateful to both parishioners and police officers for acting quickly to ensure the safety of all."

Uniformed law enforcement will be at all upcoming masses "out of an abundance of caution," the church said.

"We invite First Communicants to receive First Holy Communion at whichever Mass they choose to attend this weekend," according to the church. "We are grateful for all the prayers for our St. Mary Magdalen community."

Teen dressed in black, armed with a rifle

The First Communion ceremony was streamed live but is no longer watchable on the church's Facebook page. Footage from the live stream was captured by KADN and shows a man in a suit approaching Nicholas Dupre, the church's associate pastor who was leading the service, and whispering something in his ear.

The incident occurred 48 minutes into the service, which involved 60 children making their First Holy Communion, KADN reported. Once Dupre heard what the man whispered, he told everyone in the church to sit down and he began praying the Hail Mary, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based TV station said.

Witnesses told police the teenager was dressed in black and armed with a rifle, according to KADN. After the parishioners escorted the boy out, a police officer attempted to calm those in attendance.

"So, guys, just get a hold of your child. Go slowly. We did apprehend a young man. He is in police custody. Calm down and just get next to your child,” the officer said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Armed 16-year-old 'escorted out' of St. Mary Magdalen church Louisiana