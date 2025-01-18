Frigid cold air set to move in today, snow on Tuesday?
Temperatures will be below average through next week
Temperatures will be below average through next week
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumors have surfaced in Vanity Fair just over seven years after she featured in a fawning cover story in the magazine. The storied publication has turned on her in savage style, running a comprehensive takedown of the couple, including the claim that a member of Meghan’s team spoke to publishers regarding her writing a book about divorce if she were to split from Harry. The article, by Anna Peele, has been published to mark the fifth anniversary of Meghan a
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel
The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.
Prince Harry has released a new official photo for his role in BetterUp and it appears that the Duke of Sussex has undergone quite the hair transformation in the new snap
A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.
Tarlov spotted the "reason" why Donald Trump "wants to take credit" for numbers coming out of the Biden administration.
President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …
A confident Freudian slip on Fox News was the nail in the coffin for the ABC host The post Jimmy Kimmel Says Confirmation Hearings Have ‘Finally Found the Dumbest Person in the Senate’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.
President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The
A 45-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly swerved a taxi into a tractor-trailer on a highway while he was sitting in the front passenger seat, Ontario Provincial Police said. The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road. Dashcam footage posted on social media shows the taxi approaching the truck, which is driving in the same direction in the lane beside it. The accused reaches over and grabs the steering wheel. The car crashes into the tractor-tra
A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.
Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency struggled to answer straightforward questions about science. At his confirmation hearing on Thursday, former Rep. Lee Zeldin faced scrutiny of his limited environmental experience. For one senator, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, this took the form of a science pop quiz—asking, in his words, “really basic no-tricks questions about climate change.” Whitehouse started off with a softball: “First, as a matter of law, is carbon dioxide a p
The Oscar winner's partner of 10 years, Christina Sandera, died of a heart attack last July
The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.
Though the 22nd Amendment prohibits Trump from being elected president again, it does not prohibit him from serving as president beyond Jan. 20, 2029. A schiolar of politics and history explains.
Laura Ingraham was left red-faced after an awkward hot mic moment as she introduced Charlie Kirk on her Fox News show. A disembodied voice could be heard saying an expletive – “Oh s***!” – as Ingraham launched into a live segment with the conservative commentator. The Fox host raised her voice in what appeared to be a belated attempt to cover up the hot mic gaffe, but she was unsuccessful.
If anyone was expecting moderate Republicans in Congress to temper Donald Trump’s more extreme plans on immigration and tariffs, the president-elect doesn’t plan to give them the chance, Trump told lawmakers this week. During a two-hour meeting with Senate Republicans, Trump said he plans to immediately enact his MAGA vision instead of waiting for Congress to act, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. He has already prepared about 100 executive orders, and he has no qualms testin