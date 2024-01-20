Frigid start to the weekend
Expect a snowy commute across portions of southern Ontario on Friday morning, followed by a renewed risk for lake-effect snow into the weekend
Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning for much of Alberta, with harsh winds expected to blow through overnight.The entire province was recently under an extreme cold warning for about a week, as a polar vortex slowly passed eastward, resulting in record-low temperatures in many areas.The national weather agency issued new warnings Thursday, but the forecast suggests the incoming system will not linger nearly as long.Frigid wind chills around –40 are expected throughout most of A
VICTORIA — A British Columbia wildlife protection group says chinook salmon that form the key diet for endangered orcas are being caught in their thousands by trawlers, only to be dumped or turned into compost. Pacific Wild said it had obtained a yet-to-be-published Fisheries and Oceans Canada report on groundfish trawl bycatch, which found more than 28,000 salmon were netted as bycatch in the 2022-23 fishing season, with 93 per cent of them — more than 26,000 — chinook salmon. Pacific Wild mari
In white text on black boards, messages that were both visually and rhetorically stark flanked Premier Danielle Smith last fall as she launched a big advertising campaign against Ottawa's clean electricity regulations."No one wants blackouts in –30°C.""No one wants to freeze in the dark."Both statements are universal truths, no doubt.Last weekend, these sentiments were widely felt across Alberta as phones flashed with the emergency grid alert and Alberta Emergency Management Agency's plea to swi
VANCOUVER — Another blast of winter weather hit southern British Columbia Thursday, a day after Vancouver saw its snowiest day in almost three decades, with schools shut for a second day and freezing rain on the way. The fresh pummelling in B.C. came as Environment Canada issued warnings and advisories across the country, with snow squalls in Newfoundland and extreme cold in parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. In B.C., forecasters said "a prolonged period of freezing rain" was due in the
An unexpected decision to increase the minimum legal size of lobster in the United States has appeared like a rogue wave on the Canadian industry, threatening to curtail live exports south of the border.With total Canadian live shipments worth $545 million in 2022, the potential trade implications were first item on the agenda in the annual U.S.-Canada Lobster Town Meeting being held in Moncton, N.B., this week."Effectively we will not be able to ship a certain size lobster there that we always
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman brings us along on his Mexican vacation to show us the wildlife he met on his vacation.
The Ottawa International Airport Authority could soon be asked to replace thousands of trees recently cleared from a Hunt Club Road plantation beloved by many nearby residents.The red pine forest that stood at 400 Hunt Club Rd. was originally planted for the purpose of cultivating telephone poles. The 10-hectare lot now sits empty, encircled by piles of felled trees. "Their loss has been truly a loss for our community," said River Coun. Riley Brockington. "Now when you drive by there [it's] just
A system has started moving inland from the Pacific coast in BC. Snow & freezing rain pose a large travel threat as well as the risk for power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details of your forecast.
Stay prepared for travel issues and potential power outages into Friday as additional snow and freezing rain arrive on B.C.’s South Coast
“We wish these monkeys were not trafficked in the first place, but to have been found where they were and to have received the care they did is the best possible outcome.”
MONTREAL — Officials in Quebec say they've tracked down and killed one of two escaped wild boars that have been on the loose since at least September. The Wildlife Department says a team located the female boar in an abandoned farm building in the Yamachiche area, about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal. The government has been searching for the two boars ever since they were first spotted in the area on Sept. 17, and had asked the public to help track them down. Boars in the wild are conside
As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.
A video of the Turks and Caicos encounter also features a “singing” animal.
More than 250 schools are closed in the Highlands.
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario will dole out $2 million to nine municipalities in southwestern Ontario this year in an effort to prevent abandoned oil and gas wells from exploding. Natural Resources Minister Graydon Smith says the money will be used by municipalities to buy equipment and provide health and safety training to better understand the risks of old wells and to help plug them. The funding will also be used to educate residents about the dangers posed by abandoned wells, many of which
The novelty of snow in Metro Vancouver hasn’t worn thin, as residents got out to enjoy the day with public schools cancelled again. But Environment Canada has issued more snowfall warnings for coastal B.C. and freezing rain warnings for the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver. (Jan. 18, 2024)
They’re not dead, they’re just chilling — literally
New data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter suggests a massive deposit called the Medusae Fossae Formation (MFF) holds enough water ice to cover the entire planet in an ocean that's anywhere from five to 8.8 feet deep — if melted. Scientists previously suggested there was still a chance the deposit was largely […]