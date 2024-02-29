Fritch Local Surveys Damage as Fast Moving Fire Scorches Texas

A local in Texas filmed video showing the extent of damage in Fritch, on February 28, after wildfires ripped through parts of the state.

Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County had burned through an estimated 850,000 acres of land and was at three per cent containment as of Wednesday evening.

This footage, filmed by Christopher Reasor, shows damage done to his property in Fritch. Smoke plumes can be seen rising from burnt out buildings and vehicles.

According to news reports citing local authorities at least 100 homes were affected by the wildfires in Hutchinson County and many residents in Fitch remained cut off from gas and power. Credit: Christopher Reasor via Storyful