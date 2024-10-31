Fritz Wetherbee: Le Dejeuner sur l'Herbe

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Prankster Trolls Steve Bannon On His First Day Out Of Prison With 1 Burning Question
The encounter caused a very unexpected phrase to trend on social media.
- People
Ryan Reynolds Shares Intimate Mirror Selfie with Blake Lively from Taylor Swift's New Orleans Concert
The actor said the concert was "one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt"
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley shares racy video wearing just a robe ahead of night out
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she shared a glamorous video wearing just a robe. See video.
- The Independent
Madonna shares presidential endorsement as she flies home from Paris to vote
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
- People
Martha Stewart Details Enduring Years of Infidelity by Her Husband Including One Affair 'Right on Our Property'
In Netflix's eye-opening documentary, Martha Stewart sets the record straight on her rocky marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart
- Hello!
Willie Nelson, 91, inundated with love as his incredible act of kindness is revealed
Beyonce made a very rare and lengthy Instagram post in honor of Willie Nelson. Find out more here...
- BuzzFeed
This Canadian Town's Unorthodox Pepperoni Pizza Is Going Viral, And You're Either Going To Love It Or Hate It
Yeah, that looks great to me.
- Hello!
Dua Lipa takes Barcelona in striking knit alongside boyfriend Callum Turner
The pop star wore a cosy combo to wander the streets of Barcelona with her actor boyfriend over the weekend. See photos
- BuzzFeed
"Everybody Thought It Was The Future": People Are Recalling The "Quick-to-Die" Trends That Vanished In The Blink Of An Eye
"I think the craze disappeared in about a year because it gave people headaches."
- Hello!
Lily James channels Sporty Spice in sleek workout set
The Cinderella actress offered a glimpse into her regimented workout routine - see more
- People
Rihanna Cuddles Up with Sons RZA and Riot as They Model Fenty Savage's New Holiday Onesies in Adorable Snaps
The singer shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky
- The Independent
Eric Trump launches unprompted attack on ‘black sheep’ Prince Harry and his ‘unpopular’ wife Meghan
The former president’s second son said the Duke of Sussex had ‘gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch’
- WWD
Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Punk Style in Red Ludovic de Saint Sernin Minidress With Metallic Ring Accents on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
The ‘good 4 u’ singer discussed her friendship with Chappell Roan on the show.
- HuffPost
Robin Wright Explains Why She Never Hung Out With Tom Hanks On ‘Forrest Gump’ Set
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
- People
Groom Shocked by Bride's Red Wedding Dress — and His Reaction Just Went Viral: 'My Jaw Dropped' (Exclusive)
Tyler and Amanda Dufford, whose relationship began after she broke his nose in a mosh pit, had a "Victorian, Gothic, Viking" wedding on Oct. 19
- The Independent
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West’s YouTube channel taken down following anti-Harris posts
Kardashian allowed Saint West to have his own YouTube channel in September only after he signed an ‘extensive contract’
- Cosmo
Olivia Rodrigo is red hot in a plunging lace-up leather mini dress
Olivia Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS25 red hot leather mini dress that was laced together.
- Hello!
Prince Harry shares glimpse of unseen wedding photo as he reappears after Africa trip
The Duke of Sussex addressed the Nato Military Committee from his Montecito home
- HuffPost UK
Hugh Grant Gets Very Honest About His Night At The Eras Tour
The Love Actually star also spoke out about what really happened when he and Travis Kelce took "so many shots".