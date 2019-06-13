'It was a very temporary, normal reaction': Image of Raptors fans tarnished

Toronto Raptors fans are under the spotlight now that their team is in the finals. This means that every move they make, like their beloved players, is either going to be scrutinized or celebrated. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

At the start of the finals, media and basketball enthusiasts alike swooned for Raptors fans, praising them as culturally diverse, inclusive and extraordinary polite.

My Dad was in line at Starbucks this morning and saw a member of the Warriors coaching staff. My Dad told him: “I’d wish you good luck, but I wouldn’t mean it” and then bought him his coffee.



How Canadian. — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) June 10, 2019

seeing the fans waiting in line for Jurassic Park...we are such a diverse city. The Raptors have really brought us together as a huge family 😭♥️ — brittany 🌺 (@brittanydainard) June 7, 2019

But that narrative went south earlier this week, when in Game 5 Raptors fans cheered and taunted after Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury.

In a moment, the squeaky clean image of Raptors fans was tarnished, and the headlines and tweets painted them in an uglier light.

Hey, Raptors fans. Karma for cheering when Durant went down. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/HkCGSG3GLN — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) June 11, 2019

These same Raptors fans that were spouting off about how much better they were than Milwaukee fans because Toronto is diverse just cheered for KD getting hurt. — Walker Harris (@Walker_Harris3) June 11, 2019

Brutal seeing some Toronto Raptors fans cheering when KD got injured. You never want to see any player, let alone one of the best players get hurt. Come on, you’re better than that.... #NBAFinals — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) June 11, 2019

Even Warriors players denounced the behaviour. Centre DeMarcus Cousins called it “trash” while forward Draymond Green described it as “classless.”

Laurel Walzak, an assistant professor in Sport Media at Ryerson University, says Canadian fans were unfairly scolded by the media and believes there was no ill will or intent meant by the ugly reaction.

Fans momentarily associated Durant’s injury as a victory, since the forward is considered a star player and major hurdle for the Raptors to win.

“It was a very temporary, normal reaction in a really heightened sense of emotions in which fans were very excited about in that moment,” Walzak tells Yahoo Canada News. “When Durant left the court, they were cheering him on, clapping for him. If this had occurred on the Warriors court and it was a Raptor that was hurt, I think their fanbase would have the same temporary reaction.”

Following the initial reaction... @Raptors fans give KD a standing ovation as he's taken off the court. #WeTheNorth | 📽️: @theScore pic.twitter.com/tDycEdgm49 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 11, 2019

There is not a single fan in professional sports who isn't happy when an opposing big time player gets injured and in theory will make your team's path to success easier. Please stop painting Raptors fans like they are the devil. — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) June 11, 2019

After the injury, cheering petered out once Raptors players Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka instructed the crowd to calm down, and they realized the severity of the affliction. Walzak says that leadership from the players was a pivotal moment.

“The fans felt the ‘we’ in ‘We The North’,” she says. “They feel this association with their team behaviourally, they feel this association with the players. The fans are diverse, we celebrate the fact that we have this unbelievable inclusive nature about us.”

The narrative appears to be shifting again. In true Canadian fashion, a slew of apologies were posted to various social media platforms, including a photo of flowers and a sincere note sent to Durant by a Raptors fan.

"I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada -- prayers for recovery."



A Raptors fan sent flowers to the Warriors as an apology for the cheers after Kevin Durant's injury. 👏



(via @KleinschmidtJD)https://t.co/uaBRaPcJwk pic.twitter.com/blSx2uFpdU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2019

This morning the students are working on messages of support and apologies to @warriors Kevin Durant. The behaviour of fans in the stands last night was so disappointing to all other @Raptors fans across the country. #wearebetterthanthat #sorryKD #kidsknowbetter @PeelSchools pic.twitter.com/s6LkrpWwEd — Sarah Emmett (@MsSEmmett) June 11, 2019

