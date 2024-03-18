Front Range Medical Center // Review of Health History & Neuropathy Evaluation

Local Journalism Initiative

Many Iqalummiut are showing support for single mother Naja Fenn, who has a child with special needs and now is fighting for her health. Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February after many prior fruitless consultations with doctors, Fenn has gone to Ottawa for at least six months to receive treatment. “It’s really hard when you have to go long-term with a child,” she says, sitting at her booth at the International Women’s Day craft fair, where she was raising funds for her stay down south. Sh