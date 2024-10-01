Frontier Airlines to begin nonstop flights from Burlington to Orlando, Tampa

Reuters

Chinese tourists are expected to take longer trips than last year during the Golden Week holiday that kicks off on Tuesday, but that will not necessarily lead to a bump in spending, travel industry experts said. With the economy slowing and consumer confidence hovering just above historic lows, they expect many travellers over the week-long National Day break will opt for cheaper domestic or short-haul overseas destinations and take advantage of a decline in airfares. The holiday period has traditionally produced peak numbers of Chinese travelling, especially abroad given the length of the break.