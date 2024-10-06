A Frontier Airlines flight appeared to catch fire during an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport Saturday evening.

The flight from San Diego to Las Vegas was in the process of landing when the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency, Frontier said.

PHOTO: Frontier Flight 1326 made a rough landing with flames sparking from the wheels Saturday afternoon at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (@TylerHerrick / X)

After fire & rescue extinguished the fire, all 190 passengers and seven crew members deplaned by the airstairs, according to the airline.

MORE: American Airlines passenger recounts evacuation from smoke on plane in San Francisco

No injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal, Frontier said in a statement on X.

"The cause of the incident is currently under investigation," the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

MORE: 4 injured after battery catches fire on United flight

Flight 1326 "experienced a hard landing," Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement.

A ground stop is in effect until 7 p.m. and the Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate.

Frontier Airlines jet catches fire while landing at Las Vegas airport, FAA investigating originally appeared on abcnews.go.com