Frontier Airlines pilots picket outside of corporate office in Denver, say they are ready to strike

KMGH - Denver Scripps

Dozens of pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA) union showed up outside of Frontier Airlines headquarters in Denver Tuesday for an informational picket.

Latest Stories

  • China chip index nears 3-year high as TSMC order fuels self-reliance bets

    China's semiconductor index leapt close to a three-year high on Monday on bets a U.S. order halting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers could accelerate Beijing's self-reliance efforts. TSMC will from Monday suspend shipments of certain sophisticated chips to some Chinese clients after receiving a letter from the U.S. Department of Commerce imposing export restrictions on those products, Reuters reported on Sunday. Analysts said that while the move might lead to some short-term pain for Chinese firms involved in designing chips for artificial intelligence accelerators and graphics processing units, it could benefit the domestic chipmaking sector as companies would have few alternatives.

  • China Future Tech: SCMP page promotes news on AI, aerospace, biomed, chips, EVs, robotics

    The South China Morning Post launched a new homepage section to tie together reports about electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, aerospace and biomedicine to offer readers a window into six of the industrial sectors that are most critical to China's economic future. The China Future Tech section provides readers with a one-stop homepage for tracking the latest developments and trends in the six sectors, which are chosen because of their implications for not only C

  • Alibaba arms merchants with AI assistant to streamline cross-border sourcing

    Alibaba Group Holdings' international commerce arm on Tuesday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for merchants doing online sourcing, as the tech giant continues to use the technology to improve efficiency. The AI assistant, called Accio, is the latest offering from Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (AIDC) that is aimed at streamlining international wholesale transactions for merchants on Alibaba.com, automating traditionally complex and time-confusing operations, acco

  • Japanese carmakers are losing ground as China surges ahead in the EV race

    Toyota, Honda, and Nissan recently reported underwhelming earnings, pressured by China's competitive EV market.

  • Taiwan businessman Tsao to sue Chinese officials over sanctions

    Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao said on Monday he would sue in a Taiwan court senior Chinese officials over sanctions they had placed on him, saying he was seeking to counter China's intimidation of lawful activity. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, last month said it would punish and sanction Tsao, the retired founder of chipmaker UMC, for alleged criminal and pro-Taiwan independence activities. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the "Black Bear Academy" that Tsao has helped fund was seeking to incite separatism that would endanger cross-strait ties.

  • Mariachis gather in Mexico City to to break the world record in playing and singing in harmony

    More than a thousand mariachis gathered in Mexico City's main square on Sunday, to break the record of most mariachis performing in unison. (AP Video: Amaranta Marentes)

  • Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial over 2019 MAX crash

    Boeing reached a last-minute settlement with the family of a 737 MAX crash victim, averting a federal civil trial set for Tuesday in Chicago. The Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019 killed 157 people. The court will meet Tuesday to inform Judge Jorge Alonso, who must approve the settlement. Beleaguered aviation giant Boeing reached a last-minute settlement Monday with the family of a woman killed in the crash of a 737 MAX jetliner in 2019, averting a federal civil trial.Three sources close to the c

  • China's Huawei Technologies seeks dismissal of US criminal charges

    Huawei Technologies asked a U.S. judge to dismiss much of a federal indictment accusing the Chinese telecommunications company of trying to steal technology secrets from U.S. rivals and misleading banks about its business in Iran. In a Friday night filing in federal court in Brooklyn, Huawei said there was no proof of a conspiracy, calling the charge part of the Department of Justice's "ill-founded" China Initiative to prosecute people and companies with ties to China. Huawei said several charges concerned activities outside the United States, while the bank fraud counts rested on a "right to control" theory of fraud that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last year in an unrelated case.

  • Hong Kong enterprise AI adoption sees upswing on back of government policy support

    The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hong Kong is on the rise, as enterprises look to deploy advanced computing infrastructure in their premises and in the city's data centres, according to industry experts at a recent tech event. "We understand that businesses are eager to jump on the AI bandwagon to improve their efficiency and performance, but the challenge is how to drive efficiencies and optimise processes without manual intervention and complexity," said Jackie Kwong, general ma

  • Invesco to Pay $17.5 Million to Resolve ‘Greenwashing’ Allegations

    The Atlanta-based advisor is the latest to get penalized for its claims about investing in environmental, social, and corporate governance themes.

  • Chipotle shareholders sue over fallout from skimping on portion sizes

    Chipotle Mexican Grill was sued on Monday by shareholders for concealing how many of its restaurants were skimping on portions, forcing the chain to spend more on ingredients and hurting its stock price. In a proposed class action filed in Santa Ana, California federal court, shareholders said Chipotle failed to disclose growing unhappiness among customers with inconsistent portion sizes for its burritos and rice bowls. They said the truth came out as customers voiced dismay on TikTok and other social media, prompting Chipotle to reemphasize what CEO Scott Boatwright and his predecessor Brian Niccol called "generous portions" at its more than 3,600 restaurants.

  • Singles' Day shopping festival loses its shine under China's lagging economy

    HONG KONG (AP) — Businesses and consumers in China found the annual Singles' Day shopping festival less attractive this year amid a sluggish economy, forcing e-commerce firms to look abroad for growth.

  • Intel, Nvidia shares Dropped Amid Growing Fears of Escalating US-China Chip Conflict

    Nasdaq Stumbles as Chip Giants Face Fallout from US-China Tech War

  • Volkswagen raises investment in Rivian to $5.8 billion

    (Reuters) -Volkswagen Group raised its investment in Rivian by 16% to $5.8 billion, the two automakers said on Tuesday, as the companies kick off their planned joint venture to develop electric vehicle architecture and software. The companies said in June that VW would invest $5 billion in Rivian - a lifeline for the loss-making EV startup that is gearing up to roll out a smaller, cheaper SUV called R2 amid high borrowing costs and slowing EV demand. New vehicles from VW unit Scout Motors vehicles will also be among the first to use the new architecture.

  • Alibaba sees Singles' Day campaign pay off with strong sales in 4 popular categories

    Alibaba Group Holding says this year's Singles' Day campaign has seen strong demand in four product categories - home appliances, consumer electronics, beauty and apparel - in a sign of consumer-spending recovery on the mainland, as the world's largest online shopping festival drew to a close on Monday. Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG), Alibaba's domestic e-commerce unit, said a total of 139 home appliance and furniture brands - including Haier, Midea Group and Dyson - each rang up 100 million yuan

  • AP Top Stories November 12 P

    Here's the latest for Tuesday, Nov. 12th: Trump hush money case on hold; Archbishop of Canterbury resigns; Waymo expands self-driving car service; More escaped monkeys captured.

  • Retiree Portfolio Makeover: Expert Advice on Adjusting Asset Allocation Post-Retirement

    Retirement planning boils down to one goal: not running out of money before kicking the bucket. Unfortunately, workers go into retirement without many of the facts. They don't know how long...

  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Securities, AI Capabilities Drive Expanding Market Potential and Profitability

    We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news. The race to get ahead in artificial intelligence is getting fiercer […]

  • FTX sues Binance and former CEO Zhao for $1.8 billion received as part of a ‘fraudulent’ share deal

    The lawsuit alleges that Bankman-Fried bought out Binance while knowing his firms were insolvent.

  • Planning a wellness break? Discover Poland’s hidden gem on the Baltic Coast

    Poland’s Baltic coast offers a unique escape with its historic cities, wellness retreats, and shifting dunes.View on euronews