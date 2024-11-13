Frontier Airlines pilots picket outside of corporate office in Denver, say they are ready to strike

Reuters

Huawei Technologies asked a U.S. judge to dismiss much of a federal indictment accusing the Chinese telecommunications company of trying to steal technology secrets from U.S. rivals and misleading banks about its business in Iran. In a Friday night filing in federal court in Brooklyn, Huawei said there was no proof of a conspiracy, calling the charge part of the Department of Justice's "ill-founded" China Initiative to prosecute people and companies with ties to China. Huawei said several charges concerned activities outside the United States, while the bank fraud counts rested on a "right to control" theory of fraud that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last year in an unrelated case.