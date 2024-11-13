Frontier Airlines pilots picket outside of corporate office in Denver, say they are ready to strike

Reuters
Chipotle Mexican Grill was sued on Monday by shareholders for concealing how many of its restaurants were skimping on portions, forcing the chain to spend more on ingredients and hurting its stock price. In a proposed class action filed in Santa Ana, California federal court, shareholders said Chipotle failed to disclose growing unhappiness among customers with inconsistent portion sizes for its burritos and rice bowls. They said the truth came out as customers voiced dismay on TikTok and other social media, prompting Chipotle to reemphasize what CEO Scott Boatwright and his predecessor Brian Niccol called "generous portions" at its more than 3,600 restaurants.