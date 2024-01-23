Frontier announces new flights from RDU, including a destination no one else serves

Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop flights from the Triangle to a half dozen destinations starting this spring, including one city no airline currently serves from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Starting in April, Frontier will fly nonstop to Boston, Miami, Tampa, Chicago O’Hare and New York LaGuardia airports. On May 16, it will begin flying between RDU and Milwaukee, becoming the only airline on that route.

When the flights begin, Frontier will serve 25 destinations from RDU.

Low-cost airlines such as Frontier often seek out routes that no other airline is serving. But except for Milwaukee, the carrier will be going up against industry stalwarts American, Delta and United on these new routes.

In a statement, Frontier’s vice president overseeing its network, Josh Flyr, said the new flights are “part of our new focus on underserved and overpriced routes,” a reference to the competition.

Frontier says it plans to operate the LaGuardia, Miami and Tampa flights daily, while it will fly to Boston four days a week and to Chicago and Milwaukee three days a week.

It’s not clear how long Frontier will fly these routes. The airline caters to leisure travelers and changes its schedule with the seasons to try to go where demand is highest.

With the addition of Milwaukee, Triangle travelers will be able to fly nonstop to 67 destinations from RDU.