Frontier Football's chance at school history to come Friday in Long Beach
Frontier Football's chance at school history to come Friday in Long Beach
Frontier Football's chance at school history to come Friday in Long Beach
It's a bit of a bizarre story that has grabbed headlines: per USA TODAY Sports, "Police were called to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home for a reported break-in during the Bengals' "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys. The p
Aaron Rodgers is mad as hell about the state of the major sports industry, and he's not going to take it anymore. On Wednesday, during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the New York Jets quarterback -- who has thrown for least 300 yards once in
Steve Yzerman made a major misstep with this deal.
"Thursday Night Football" in Week 15 features the Rams vs. 49ers. What to know, including time, channel and where to watch 'TNF' on live stream.
Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal strode off the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA after two of the show’s other hosts had an exchange that touched on rapper Jay-Z, who was accused recently of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Jay-Z, officially named Shawn Carter, has vigorously denied an unnamed woman’s claim in a lawsuit that he and Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Award
Thaddeus Moss calls out journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr. for appearing to reveal reason for Hall of Famer's leave of absence from ESPN: "Disgusting."
LaFleur was critical of the security at Ford Field for allowing the fan to get near the Packers' sideline before the game.
As far as curling experiments go, a new rule that will be used at the next Grand Slam competition looks like a doozy.
Bill Belichick had seemingly been waiting for the right opportunity to return to an NFL sideline. Instead, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is headed to the college ranks to take over at North Carolina.
The tight end position continues to baffle fantasy managers in 2024. Here are some of the best TEs to start and the best to sit in Week 15.
This former Lightning defenseman has called it a career.
Analyzing what has gone wromg with the Rangers.
Who will win the College Football Playoff? Oregon is only barely the favorite with SEC teams behind them. We rank all 12 contenders in order.
The Netflix showrunner behind Polo has opened up about working with the couple
Deebo Samuel took to social media to air his grievances in a frustrating 2024 season.
While the tush push isn't quite the automatic touchdown in the post-Jason Kelce era as it once was, it's still an incredibly tough play to stop when the Eagles get inside the two-yard line. It also means that Saquon Barkley misses out
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
People said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record would withstand the test of time. That it would never be broken. LeBron James broke it and we're still counting. WATCH IT AGAIN: Here's the exact moment
Dominate your Week 15 fantasy football lineups with these favorable WR matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
The New York Rangers continue to lose games after trading Jacob Trouba, leading to more speculation about who else they could acquire. Meanwhile, will the Flames trade Vladar?