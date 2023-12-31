Frontierland: Forgotten theme park revamp to go ahead

The future of a derelict theme park should become clearer in 2024 with a council seeking to confirm developers to revamp the site.

The former Frontierland site on Morecambe's seafront closed in 2000.

Lancaster City Council bought the land in 2021 and later invited interested parties to submit plans for the site.

The authority now hopes to spell out the next steps and appoint a development partner, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Residents have also been asked to offer their views and the closing date for the survey is set for 12:00 GMT on 3 January.

The council emphasised a focus on "leisure-led ideas".

A board including senior councillors has been formed to oversee the project, aligning developers' expressions of interest with council and public intentions.

The board will also decide how Frontierland decisions will be made, how the council will engage with developers and discuss how developments can help the local economy.

