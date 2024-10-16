Frost, freeze tonight

Latest Stories
- People
Storm System Could Develop Into Hurricane ‘Nadine’ by End of Week. Here's Where It Could Go
Originally, the National Hurricane Center indicated that the chances of a storm forming in the Atlantic “in the coming days” was “not likely"
- CNN
A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
- Miami Herald
King tides are coming, South Florida. They might bring record-breaking street flooding
Water levels could be as much as 2 feet higher than normal.
- CBC
Retreat from the coast: Nova Scotia prepares to move iconic road to adapt to climate change
The Nova Scotia government is preparing to move an iconic strip of coastal road that has been repeatedly battered by storm surge, marking the latest example of a need to modify public infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.Lawrencetown Road, also known as Highway 207, slopes down from a headland just west of Lawrencetown Beach and comes within a few metres of the high-tide line. The headland, known by locals as "the point," creates a surf break that Vic Ruzgys describes as "the
- The Weather Network
Big changes are coming for Canada's weather: Here's what to expect
A major pattern change across Canada will bring a few 'firsts' for the season as we slip from fall into winter.
- CBC
Charlottetown wants residents to remove water-powered sump pumps
The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr
- The Weather Network - Video
Chill in the air, atmospheric river to bear down down late-week B.C.
A chilly pattern has pushed across British Columbia, but confidence is increasing in an atmospheric river by Friday. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Canadian Press
Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
- The Weather Network
Frost and flurries: Major October cooldown hits southern Ontario early this week
Cold, northerly winds over the warm lakes will stir up the potential for lake-effect rain and snow this week, the first flakes of the season for areas that see it
- The Weather Network - Video
First flakes of the season possible for southern Ontario
It's a sign of the time. Cold northerly wind, warm lakes and lake-effect rain and snow potential. The first of the season. Meteorologist Nadine Powell shows us the potential.
- WFTS-Tampa
Owners of dog left tied to pole in the path of Milton to face animal cruelty charges
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owners of a dog who was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton have been identified and will face animal cruelty charges.
- The Canadian Press
Florida returning to something like normal after Hurricane Milton
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
- CNN
Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
- Miami Herald
Forecasters eyeing disturbance that could bring a new storm into the Caribbean
Plus, another potential system off the coast of Central America.
- Fox Weather
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics remain active while snow threatens Helene recovery efforts
Top weather news for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Forecasters are tracking Invest 94L and a disturbance in the Caribbean while snow threatens Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Tennessee and North Carolina.
- Futurism
Scientists Baffled by Gooey Blobs That Keep Washing Up on a Beach
Found on Land Up in Newfoundland, scientists and locals are perplexed by the sudden appearance of bizarre blobs that keep washing up on the beach. "I’ve lived here for 67 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, never," recounted Dave McGrath in an interview with The Guardian about the "hundreds" of strange objects that […]
- WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps
Ohio Task Force 1 returns after hurricane relief in Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returned to its headquarters in Vandalia on Monday after helping with both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton relief in Florida.
- BBC
Nearly 100 still missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene
The state's governor says the spread of misinformation is also complicating relief efforts.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
'A lot of people are stopping by': Lakewood Park homeowner cautious while cleaning tornado debris
'A lot of people are stopping by': Lakewood Park homeowner cautious while cleaning tornado debris
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
‘Moisture conveyor belt’ developing as third storm lines up to hit Whatcom County this week
Forecasts show the Nooksack River rising sharply this week, cresting below flood stage.