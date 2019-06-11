Frozen 2's first-ever trailer is here, and fans are spotting this Harry Potter connection

We’ve been trying to wait patiently for more updates about Frozen 2, but Disney has kept information about the return to Arendelle under lock and key. In February, fans finally got their first glimpse of the movie when the Frozen 2 teaser dropped, but it didn’t reveal much—other than the fact that the sequel looks darker than its predecessor. But now the first full-length trailer for the movie is here, and there’s a surprising Harry Potter connection.

The trailer premiered today, June 11th, on Good Morning America. Unlike the teaser, which didn’t contain any dialogue, the full-length trailer provides some clues about the movie’s plot. It seems like Frozen 2 will focus more on Elsa’s powers and her quest to understand them.

One detail in the trailer stuck out to Harry Potter fans in particular. The video opens with Elsa trying to freeze the ocean waves and run on top of them (like she did in the earlier teaser). When she falls beneath the waves, she sees a silvery horse made out of water.

Large, ethereal animal that saves Elsa from danger? Sounds like she has a Patronus.

So pretty, and im honestly surprised that Elsa's getting a patronus❄😭 #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/rC2TXzlmtI — aĺdyhyde (@praetoraldy) June 11, 2019

Elsa has a patronus and i’m all for it #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/WzXZhdmAIH — ᏖᏗᎩᏝᎧᏒ (@salvatoarr) June 11, 2019

So, does this mean that Elsa’s patronus is a horse? 🤔#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/1do2fNa7DZ — Trader J 🌴🗿 (@JMeT73) June 11, 2019

#Frozen2 GUYS ELSA HAS A PATRONUS IM SCREAMING RN 💞💞😍✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0LJt6aHJhV — Jess🍫🌺 (@pensivepoppy) June 11, 2019

Elsa is part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter confirmed. She has a Horse patronus that can present itself like an Ogre just to flex. You can also see her using Protego Maxima, Fianto Duri, and Repello Inimicum combo seen in Deathly Hallows part 2 #Frozen2 #FrozenII pic.twitter.com/AnGQJQFBzb — Kevin Eusebio (@kevineusebio) June 11, 2019

So #Frozen2 is Elsa following a Patronus to the stone monuments from Pixar's Brave to fight the Rock Titan from Disney's Hercules? If so I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/lPkU7apEbP — Skipper Dude (@DudeSkipper) June 11, 2019

Watch the trailer for yourself and see if you agree.

According to the Los Angeles Times, this horse-like creature isn’t actually a Patronus at all. It’s an underwater being called a Nokk, which “uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.” Regardless, Elsa will always be a witch in our headcanon. Either way, we can’t wait to get more answers. Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.