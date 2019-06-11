Frozen 2's first-ever trailer is here, and fans are spotting this Harry Potter connection

Anna Sheffer
We’ve been trying to wait patiently for more updates about Frozen 2but Disney has kept information about the return to Arendelle under lock and key. In February, fans finally got their first glimpse of the movie when the Frozen 2 teaser dropped, but it didn’t reveal much—other than the fact that the sequel looks darker than its predecessor. But now the first full-length trailer for the movie is here, and there’s a surprising Harry Potter connection.

The trailer premiered today, June 11th, on Good Morning America. Unlike the teaser, which didn’t contain any dialogue, the full-length trailer provides some clues about the movie’s plot. It seems like Frozen 2 will focus more on Elsa’s powers and her quest to understand them.

One detail in the trailer stuck out to Harry Potter fans in particular. The video opens with Elsa trying to freeze the ocean waves and run on top of them (like she did in the earlier teaser). When she falls beneath the waves, she sees a silvery horse made out of water.

Large, ethereal animal that saves Elsa from danger? Sounds like she has a Patronus.

Watch the trailer for yourself and see if you agree.

According to the Los Angeles Timesthis horse-like creature isn’t actually a Patronus at all. It’s an underwater being called a Nokk, which “uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.” Regardless, Elsa will always be a witch in our headcanon. Either way, we can’t wait to get more answers. Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.