Frozen gem: The story of Saskatchewan's most northerly ski club

It's a recreational revolution in Buffalo Narrows.

The swish, swish of cross-country skis gliding through snow is becoming a common sound in the northern village, as one in ten residents have signed up to join the Buffalo Narrows Cross Country Ski Club.

The ski club — the most northerly in the province — produces some of Saskatchewan's top junior skiers and boasts 13 kilometres of trails through the boreal forest.

It's all thanks to Matt Mazurik and Rochelle Yelland.

Submitted/ Beauty Deegan More

The couple, both physiotherapists who relocated from Saskatoon to work in northern Saskatchewan, spearheaded the club.

With the help of a small team of volunteers, they cleared brush, cleaned up existing routes and have maintained a network of trails that make people in the south jealous. Skiing on a golf course just isn't the same.

Those southerners are welcome to visit. The club is inclusive of strangers and locals. If someone drops by without skis, they can borrow from the club's small arsenal of equipment.

"We knew that just because of the socioeconomics, the reality is in the north that a lot of people don't have equipment to begin with," said Mazurik.

"It's not the cheapest stuff out there so we got community equipment."

A membership costs $20 for the entire year.

Breaking trail

Longtime athletes Mazurik and Yelland never sought to change the northern village's perception of winter, but they have.

"We started the trail project on the Waskawîhew trails," said Mazurik. Waskawîhew is a Cree word that means "to move oneself with one's body."

"Which was the whole idea of the trails, to get people moving."

The village allowed the couple to use the land and from there, the proposal writing began. They applied for grants, private donations, sponsorships and more.

Once the snow fell, Mazurik and Yelland started to take small groups out, teaching them how to ski.

Cross-country skiing is a famously low-impact sport, which makes it popular with a wide-variety of people.

"From three-year-olds, toddlers, all the way up to elders and probably people who are close to 80 years old," said Mazurik.

Unlikely ski stars

Volunteers run the club. That means members pitch in, too.

Peter Deegan immigrated to Canada from Ireland just as the cross-country ski club began to gain popularity.

He started to volunteer here and there, and fell in love with the sport and the vast trail system in the area.

"It would really just get you through the winter, to be able to get out in the fresh air and beautiful countryside," he said.

Submitted/ Matt Mazurik More

