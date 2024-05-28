These Fruits And Nuts Can Help To Ease The Symptoms Of Dementia

According to the NHS: “Research shows there are more than 944,000 people in the UK who have dementia. 1 in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia in the UK.”

While dementia research continues to thrive as we learn more about the condition, there is still a long way to go with preventing and treating it. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, someone in the world develops dementia every 3 seconds.

However, new research from the University of Copenhagen has found that a substance naturally occurring in pomegranates, strawberries, and walnuts could be key to easing Alzheimer’s symptoms.

How certain fruits and nuts can ease the symptoms of dementia

Speaking to Futurity, Vilhelm Bohr, who is affiliate professor at the cellular and molecular medicine department at the University of Copenhagen said: “Our study on mouse models with AD [Alzheimer’s disease] shows that urolithin A, which is a naturally occurring substance in pomegranates, can alleviate memory problems and other consequences of dementia.”

He added: “Even though the study was conducted on mouse models, the prospects are positive. So far, research has shown promising results for the substance in the muscles, and clinical trials on humans are being planned.”

He explained that people with neurodegenerative diseases experience mitochondrial dysfunction, also known as mitophagy. This means that the brain has difficulties removing weak mitochondria, which thus accumulate and affect brain function.

Bohr explained: “If you are able to stimulate the mitophagy process, removing weak mitochondria, you will see some very positive results.”

What’s next in the research

Researchers still need to confirm just how much is needed, and how much can be taken without side effects. Bohr said: “We still cannot say anything conclusive about the dosage.

“But I imagine that it is more than a pomegranate a day. However, the substance is already available in pill form, and we are currently trying to find the right dosage.”

Here’s hoping for more developments soon.

