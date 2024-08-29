Frustrated South Rawdon residents want bridge back after waiting over a year

CBC
·4 min read
Roy Boutilier overlooks the spot where the Lower Herbert River bridge stood before it was badly damaged in a July 2023 storm. The crossing was eventually torn down, and residents of South Rawdon, Hants County, have been waiting for a replacement. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

A visit to the mailbox used to be an easy, half-kilometre drive down a rural road and over the Lower Herbert River bridge for Roy Boutilier.

Today, it's a 21-kilometre round trip on a gravel road for Boutilier, who, like others in South Rawdon, N.S., has been waiting 13 months for the bridge to be replaced after it was battered by a storm and subsequently torn down.

Boutilier and some other residents of the Hants County community say the missing bridge is not only an inconvenience, but a safety hazard, and they worry about the ability of first responders to get on the scene of an emergency quickly.

"There's a lot of houses around here and a lot of woods. So if there's a fire everybody's in trouble," said Boutilier.

The bridge, known locally as the Ashdale Road bridge, was left standing but damaged enough in a record storm in July 2023 to be deemed unsafe for use. It had to be removed after residents noticed pieces of the bridgework in the river.

Boutilier said he has seen police get to the gap in the road only to realize the bridge is out and have to drive around to get to the call.

A tender was awarded in July for a new bridge. It's expected to open this fall. MLA John A. MacDonald says replacement bridges 'have to be done so that they don't fail again.' (Robert Short/CBC)

Dorothy Berkeley's property is on the corner of the bridge site. The 91-year-old woman said while residents have been patient up until now, "they can't do it forever."

"I really don't know what else to say except if it's a government job, they should get on with these things. I know there are lots needing doing, but they still have to do them," said Berkeley.

John A. MacDonald, the Tory MLA for Hants East, said he empathizes with the concerns of his constituents. He said the Department of Public Works has prioritized replacing bridges that were damaged in the storm, including the Lower Herbert River bridge.

"I was nine years in the fire service before I was in this job and I understand it. I think minutes count," he said.

Public Works says bridge has been 'fast-tracked'

MacDonald said the department told him a temporary structure in South Rawdon wasn't an option, though he could not say why. He said his office has been pushing for the replacement, but that his hands are otherwise tied.

"I feel for the businesses that are affected, the residents affected. I understand they've had extra commutes. Again, there's absolutely nothing I can do for it other than do what we've been doing, me and my staff."

No one from the Department of Public Works was available for an interview, but it said in an email the bridge project was "fast-tracked through various stages of planning and approval to expedite the restoration process."

"The replacement of bridges is a complex process involving not only the design and construction but also extensive safety assessments and environmental considerations," the statement said.

A tender for the bridge replacement issued at the start of June has since been awarded. The contractor has until Oct. 31 to complete the project. If the deadline is not met, they will be penalized.

Art Cole owns Cole's Campground and General Store on the Ashdale Road, where the bridge was located. (Robert Short/CBC)

That timeline doesn't help Art Cole, the owner of Cole's Campground and General Store on Ashdale Road. He said the lack of a bridge has affected his business this summer.

"We've had a lot of cancellations. People do not want to tow their RVs across that four or five kilometres of dirt road. People think they can't get here anymore," said Cole.

Boutilier, whose house is just up the road from where the Lower Herbert River bridge used to be, said he's been understanding but his patience is wearing thin.

"Ever since I'd say February, I've been calling every two weeks and trying to find out what's going on," he said. "I mean, we need this bridge back in."

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Polestar will replace long-serving CEO Thomas Ingenlath with a former boss of Opel and EV startups as the company fights to shake up its business after years of delayed model launches, missed delivery targets and further separation from Volvo Cars. Its new CEO, Michael Lohscheller has previously served as CEO of Stellantis-owned carmaker Opel, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast and electric truckmaker Nikola and will start in the position on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement. The new CEO's significant experience as a chief executive of automotive companies differs from Ingenlath's design background, who had served as Volvo Cars' senior vice-president of design before he became Polestar's CEO in 2017.