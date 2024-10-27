Frustration over lack of cycle path repair date

Works to repair a Nottinghamshire cycle path which has now been shut for for 10 months have moved a step closer – but residents say they are frustrated there is still no date for when it will re-open.

The £250,000 ‘greenway’ route for cyclists, walkers and horse riders, links Radcliffe-on-Trent to Cotgrave and opened in 2019.

But a section at the Radcliffe end has been closed off since January after it was destabilised by unauthorised work on the embankment.

The section, between Holme Lane and Stragglethorpe Road near Radcliffe, sits on a former railway line.

'No timescales'

The damage was done at the rear of a caravan park, off the A52, when a digger on the site appeared to have removed a section of embankment earth.

Nottinghamshire County Council then closed off the route with a temporary fence, with a sign in July saying there were “no timescales” on repair work.

Despite the months-long closure of part of the path, the county council has still not provided a timeframe for work completion in its latest update.

Maddy Maher says she never thinks to take her dogs down the route anymore [BBC]

Maddy Maher has lived in Radcliffe-on-Trent for most of her life, and is frustrated at the closure of the cycle path.

The route allowed her to walk her dogs to Cotgrave Country Park in under half-an-hour, which she said was very helpful during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"It's really frustrating that they haven't given an exact date, but I guess [the council] don't want to give false hope," she said.

The 'greenway' was a community amenity enjoyed by a range of people, according to fellow village resident Derek Farthing.

He said: "We see wildlife, deer, and lots of birds... so it's a really nice walk and it's ruined by the fact it's closed."

Residents and cyclists have to find an alternative route because of the closure [BBC]

The county council’s online update, published this week, says it has now received, and is considering, options for the re-stabilisation works.

It is also communicating with neighbouring landowners to figure out how the works, requiring “heavy machinery”, will take place.

In the update, attributed to a conservation manager, the council said: “We understand the frustrations of the local community and are continuing to work hard to resolve a complex issue that requires a technical, engineered solution.

“Please do not attempt to circumvent the barriers that are in place to use the closed section – they are there to ensure your safety.

“We will provide a further update once we have agreed the preferred option, how the work will be carried out, and have an estimated timeframe for completion.”

