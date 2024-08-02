FSB and sleeper agents among the Russians freed in prisoner swap

Members of Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, and sleeper agents living abroad were among those freed in a multinational prisoner swap on Thursday. The children of deep-cover agents posing as Argentinian expats in Slovenia were not even aware of their Russian heritage until they were transported to Moscow along with their parents, who were jailed for espionage in 2022.

New details emerged Friday on the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with the Kremlin acknowledging for the first time that some of the Russians held in the West were from its security services.

Journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva as well as former Marine Paul Whelan were greeted by their families, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Maryland late on Thursday.

At Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin embraced each of the Russian returnees and promised them state generosity and discussions about their "future".

He also said Krasikov once served in the FSB’s special Alpha unit, along with some of Putin's bodyguards.



