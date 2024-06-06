Ft. Wright city council hears options on medical marijuana from Kenton County officials

The Daily Beast

The Hunter Biden trial starting in Wilmington, Delaware, is a poster-child case for potential jury nullification.Biden, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is being tried for possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs or drug addict and for lying about the same on a purchase form when he bought a gun. On the surface, the prosecution—a culmination of more than a half-decade of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss—would appear to have a slam dunk case because there