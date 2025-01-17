FTSE 100 smashes through 8,500 barrier all-time high as City rate cut hopes soar

Jonathan Prynn
·2 min read
Prospects in the City are looking up as shares soar Ian West/(PA) (PA Archive)
Prospects in the City are looking up as shares soar Ian West/(PA) (PA Archive)

The FTSE 100 smashed through the 8,500 barrier for the first time in its history today as the blue chip index powered to a new all-time high.

The City’s leading index of major British company shares, rose by around 1.4%, or 120.34 points in early trading to stand at a record high of 8512.24 by early afternoon. The previous high water mark was 8445 set in May.

Analysts are increasingly confident that the Bank of England will order a cut in interest rate next month when its Monetary Policy Committee next meets. A quarter point cut to 4.5% is seen as most likely.

That will reduce the burden on homeowners with large outstanding mortgages, perhaps ramping up consumer confidence and spending, as well as helping heavily indebted businesses and encourage investment.

The latest surge caps a spectacular week for the stock market with the FTSE 100 up around 3% despite the gloomy economic backdrop of flatlining growth and the falling pound. Analysts said sterling’s weakness against the dollar has helped shares in companies which make much of their profits in America.

The spike in the oil price has also boosted shares in global energy companies such as BP and Shell which are major constutuents of the FTSE 100.

The surge in share prices in the UK will increase the wealth of investors who hold the shares but also boost the value of pension funds with holdings in British companies.

his week has been a rare moment in the global limelight for the London stock market, which has lagged far behind its peers in America where rampaging share prices of tech giants such as Nvidia and Amazon have sent markets soaring to stratospheric levels.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said: The FTSE 100 has caught that Friday feeling, surfing upwards on a wave of enthusiasm, powered by expectations of lower interest rates and a weaker pound.

“The blue-chip index is stuffed with global giants, like miners, which benefit from cheaper sterling, and were among the biggest gainers of the morning. The pound fell to $1.21 after a disappointing snapshot of retail sales showing a contraction for the so-called ‘golden quarter’, adding to the picture of stagnation for the UK economy. But it’s provided a tailwind to multinationals and hopes of interest rate cuts from the Bank of England have buoyed investor sentiment.

“FTSE 100 stars like Rolls Royce and Nat West, which saw their share prices double over the year, are among the climbers today. The FTSE 100 has been a laggard compared to US indices. They surged higher in 2024, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 23%, helped by big gains among the mighty tech stocks, fuelled by AI optimism.

“But appetite for UK market is being revived, as investors are attracted by its defensive characteristics in an era of global uncertainty.”

