FuboTV Inks Deals to Carry MLB, NHL Networks in Premium Tiers

Internet streaming pay-TV provider FuboTV will now offer the networks of all four U.S. professional sports leagues with the addition of those for Major League Baseball and the NHL.

Starting Monday, new FuboTV subscribers can receive NHL Network when they subscribe to either the Extra or Sports Plus packages. In the next few weeks, it will add MLB Network to both packages. MLB Network Strike Zone will be available in Sports Plus; the channel features live look-ins, highlights and updates when live game telecasts air on MLB Network on Tuesday and Friday nights during the league’s regular season, which starts March 26.

FuboTV already has deals to offers cord-cutters NFL Network (and the NFL RedZone whip-around channel) and NBA TV to subscribers.

But FuboTV also recently cut a bunch of other channels: In January 2020, it dropped Fox-branded regional sports networks and the Yankees’ YES Network after Fubo was unable to reach a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group. The streaming service also dropped FX, FXM, FXX, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, BabyTV, BabyTV Español, Nat Geo Mundo, and Fox Life as of Jan. 1, 2020. Also, FuboTV does not include ESPN or other Disney-owned cable networks.

FuboTV’s entry-level Standard package, with more than 100 channels, is $54.99 per month after a price hike last year. The service’s Fubo Extra package is available for an additional $5.99 per month and includes over 30 sports and entertainment channels including Cooking Channel, DIY Network, Game Show Network, INSP, NBA TV, Nicktoons and Tennis Channel. Sports Plus, for another $10.99 monthly, includes over 20 sports channels including NBA TV, NFL RedZone, Pac-12 Regional Networks, and Stadium.

FuboTV’s investors include Disney (through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets), Sky (now owned by Comcast) and AMC Networks.

The New York-based company launched in 2015 an OTT soccer service and has since expanded to a general entertainment “virtual” subscription service. In 2019, it launched Fubo Sports Network, a live, free-to-watch network aimed at sports fans with event coverage, news and other programming.

Pictured above: Toronto Blue Jays’ Ruben Tejada (right) beats the tag of Philadelphia Phillies catcher Deivy Grullon to score during an MLB spring training game.

