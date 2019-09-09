FuboTV Unveils Lineup for Free Streaming Sports Network

Click here to read the full article.

FuboTV announced details on programming available on Fubo Sports Network, a linear, free-to-view TV channel aimed at expanding its revenue base and audience beyond its flagship internet pay-TV service.

The slate includes FuboTV’s first original programming as well as content from partners including FanDuel, Stadium, the Players Tribune, USA Today and Gravitas Ventures. The lineup includes talk shows, news programs, and movies — with just a smattering of live sports, with the free version initially limited to cycling and horse-racing events.

Soft-launched in late June, Fubo Sports Network is available in FuboTV’s base subscription package and also through third-party connected-TV platforms Xumo (which also powers LG Channels); Samsung TV Plus; and the Roku Channel.

In addition, FuboTV announced producer Pamela Duckworth has joined the company as head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming in a newly created position. Duckworth, founder of creative marketing production company Duckworth Entertainment, was previously a consultant with FuboTV. She’s tasked with building FuboTV’s in-house production team and leading originals development.

“Our goal with Fubo Sports Network is to deliver edgy, fun and informative talent-driven programming 24-7 to sports fans everywhere,” David Gandler, FuboTV co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The free Fubo Sports Network is complementary to FuboTV’s main business: selling a sports-focused live TV streaming service, which starts at $54.99 per month for 95 channels. Investors in FuboTV include Disney (through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets), Sky (now owned by Comcast) and AMC Networks.

Fubo Sports Network’s fall 2019 slate launches Monday (Sept. 9). Shows include:

Original Shows (times listed are ET/PT)

“Call It a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks” (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.): The network’s flagship news program on sports and sports culture, hosted by sports journalist and comedian Stewart-Binks. Recorded at Fubo Sports Network’s studio in Hudson Yards.

“Drinks with Binks” (Fridays at 8 p.m.): Stewart-Binks goes sip-for-sip with athletes and fans in a new vodcast.

“The Players Lounge with Cobi Jones and PJ Harrison” (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.): The two prominent figures of U.S. soccer talk with top players, their friends and fans about the hottest sports topics of the day.

“The Cooligans” (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.): New York comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco provide jocular takes on American and world soccer.

“Football Report” (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.): News about soccer’s biggest stars, teams and leagues.

“Fubo News” (Fridays at 6 p.m.): Coverage of the world’s top sporting events.

Licensed Programming

“Double Play Movie Night,” featuring back-to-back sports movies, including documentaries from Gravitas Ventures, every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET

IMG’s live cycling coverage of events including Giro d’Italia and Cycliste de Quebec

TVG’s live coverage of horse-racing events

FanDuel/TVG: fantasy sports show “Hurry Up”; sports-betting show “More Ways to Win”

Stadium: “Baseball Stories” hosted by Jayson Stark

The Players Tribune: “The Real Athlete,” “How It Happened,” “For the Record”

USA Today: “SportsPulse,” “What I’m Hearing,” “For the Win”

VSiN: “VSiN Best Bets”

Young Hollywood: “Rookie on the Rise”; “Beyond the Athlete”

Fubo Sports Network also will carry one weekly Sunday-afternoon Liga MX Soccer match English-language broadcast, via a deal with Univision. However, those will be available only to FuboTV subscribers.

