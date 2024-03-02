Fuel and solvents killed fish, investigation finds

The investigation into water contamination that killed more than 100,000 fish at Nene Park is now complete

Compounds found in fuel and solvent led to water contamination that killed more than 100,000 fish, the Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed.

It said its investigation into the pollution at Nene Park, Peterborough, was now complete, but the source had not been found.

Dead fish were reported along both sides of the riverbank between Orton Backwater and Goldie Backwater by park staff and members of the public on 12 December.

An EA spokesperson said: "Despite many hours of investigation, the source of the pollution was not identified. No further action can be taken.”

At the time of the incident, Chris Park of the Nene Park Trust described it as a "sickening sight".

Members of the public were urged to come forward with any information.

The trust has been contacted for comment.

