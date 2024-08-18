Fugitive accused of pointing gun at a Miami Beach commissioner caught again, cops say

An alleged serial burglar who slipped out of his ankle monitor last week and presumably roamed the streets of Miami Beach as authorities tracked him down has gone back to his old crimes, police said. After stealing from a Walgreens on Saturday, officers caught him — again.

Christopher Pitre, 35, is at the center of 10 criminal cases for charges ranging from burglary to theft and drug possession. One of his victims was Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine, who Pitre held at gunpoint after Magazine found him sleeping in his car on April 11. Four days later, he was arrested.

Miami-Dade Judge Ariel Rodriguez is overseeing the litany of cases. Earlier this month, he ruled that Pitre would be released from jail and transferred to an inpatient drug treatment center, court records show. Pitre was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor for tracking.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach police announced Pitre had discarded his ankle monitor and was on the run. In a news conference, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and Commissioner Magazine emphasized the importance of finding him before he possibly committed another crime.

Authorities were not able to find him before he re-offended, but his newest crime did not lead to a person being hurt, police said.

On Saturday, a Miami Beach police officer noticed a Walgreens employee taking pictures of a man leaving the store, at 2000 Normandy Drive. The worker said the man, later identified as Pitre, left before paying for his items.

The officer was able to arrest Pitre after running him down, police said.

“The swift action taken by our officer today is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Miami Beach Police Department,” Chief Wayne A. Jones said. “Our officers remain highly visible and engaged within the community, ensuring that incidents like this are promptly addressed. I am proud of the amazing work our team continues to do to keep our city safe.”

For the newest offense, Pitre was charged with retail theft, resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name or ID after arrest. He still faces his remaining nine cases for other criminal charges.