Fugitive Dad and Kids Spotted Roaming in Wilderness 3 Years After Vanishing

Fugitive father Tom Phillips was captured on camera in Marokopa, New Zealand, along with his three missing children on October 3, almost three years after he disappeared with them.

Footage from John McOviney shows a man walking with three children on McOviney’s farm in Marokopa, wearing camouflage and carrying backpacks.

Police believe that the people seen in the footage are Phillips and his three children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Police dispatched staff to the Marokopa area on the night of the sighting, but after a three-day search they said nothing of significance was found.

This is the first time all three of the children have been seen since disappearing in December 2021, police said.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Phillips is also suspected of a bank robbery, vehicle theft, and a break-in allegedly committed last year. Credit: John McOviney via Storyful

