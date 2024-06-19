Fujitsu Boss Site

Latest Stories
- Cosmo
Katy Perry pairs an underboob-flashing crochet bikini with muscular metal legs
Katy Perry wowed in IG pics wearing an underboob-flashing white crochet bikini and muscular metal legs to announce her upcoming new song 'Woman's World'.
- People
Austin Butler Dishes on an 'Insane' Paul McCartney House Party Where Taylor Swift 'Was DJing at One Point'
Butler and Jimmy Kimmel said the star-studded party at McCartney's house also included Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Meryl Streep
- WWD
Jason Momoa and Daughter Lola Iolani Momoa Coordinate in Edgy Biker-inspired Looks for ‘The Bikeriders’ Red Carpet Premiere
Momoa shares 16-year-old Lola with former wife Lisa Bonet.
- Elle
The Real Reason 'Bridgerton' Didn’t Address Daphne’s Absence In Season 3
Daphne Bridgerton's absence from the third season of Bridgerton has set tongues wagging, but there's a very simple explanation as to her exit from the show.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Wayne Gretzky golfs barefoot with daughter Paulina Gretzky — and Travis Kelce — for Father's Day: 'Gretzky with the no shoes policy'
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
- People
Robin Thicke on Growing Up with 'America's Canadian Father' Alan Thicke and Having Wayne Gretzky as a Babysitter
Alan Thicke, a songwriter and the star of the '80s sitcom 'Growing Pains,' died in 2016 at age 69
- People
“The Young and the Restless” Star Trevor St. John Says Farewell to the Soap: 'The Cycle Continues'
The actor revealed on social media he was exiting 'The Young and the Restless' and thanked the cast, crew and fans
- Deadline
Trevor St. John Leaving ‘The Young And The Restless’
Trevor St. John, who joined The Young and the Restless in 2022, has revealed that his time in Genoa City has come to an end. In a series of posts on X, the actor who took over the role of Tucker McCall explained to fans that it was his turn to give up the role …
- HuffPost UK
David Tennant Has Joined The Star-Studded Cast Of This Bestselling Novel's Film Adaptation
The film has already been described as "the greatest British cast assembled" since the Harry Potter series.
- Hello!
Louise Redknapp is a bronzed goddess in flawless bikini photos
Louise Redknapp resembled a bronzed goddess on Monday as she rocked a gorgeous green bikini for a sunbathing session. See stunning photos...
- HuffPost
People Are Noticing An Odd Choice In Jennifer Lopez's Tribute To Ben Affleck
Fans have questioned the state of the celebrity couple's marriage in recent weeks.
- The Independent
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star weighs in on state of her and Prince Harry’s relationship
Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s father in the legal drama, reflects on his recent reunion with his former co-star
- People
“Young and the Restless” Star Joshua Morrow's Son Joins “Bold and the Beautiful” Alongside Jim Belushi's Daughter
Crew Morrow and Jamison Belushi join a long list of guest stars who have appeared on the show over the years
- BuzzFeed
People Are Revealing Things That Were "Ruined" When They Became Too Popular, And It's SO Real
"I saw Taylor Swift tickets for good seats in Switzerland for $89. If it's cheaper to fly to a foreign country, get a hotel, and see an artist for half the price than in your state, there's a problem."
- People
Gisele Bündchen's Latest Sexy Balmain Campaign Cheekily Nods at “The Devil Wears Prada”: Any Guesses?
The Brazilian model fronts the campaign for the garden-inspired spring collection
- People
John Legend Brands Wife Chrissy Teigen ‘Fine AF’ in Cheeky Comment About Her Chic Cannes Crochet Dress
The cookbook author shared photos of her latest summer look while attending the 2024 Cannes Lion Festival in France
- Digital Spy
Corrie's Abi to take break from Weatherfield after bad news
Coronation Street's Abi Webster to take break from Weatherfield after bad news, following Kevin Webster and Stefan Brent's deepfake video agreement.
- People
Nicola Coughlan Swaps Her “Bridgerton” Corsets for Bodycon Dresses in SKIMS' Dreamy New Campaign
The actress and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian have a friendship dating back to the hit Netflix series’ first season!
- Cosmopolitan
A "Well Placed" Royal Source Literally Snorted When Asked if Prince Harry Would Bring His Kids to Balmoral
Wondering if Prince Harry is heading to Balmoral in 2024? Here's what a "well placed source" had to say.
- People
Nicola Coughlan Shares Photos from the Camera Luke Newton Gifted Her: 'Lots of Beautiful Memories'
The actress is picking up a new hobby thanks to her 'Bridgerton' costar