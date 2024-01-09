Fujitsu may have to pay compensation to sub-postmasters over faulty Horizon software, says minister

Tech giant Fujitsu may have to fork out millions for compensation for sub-postmasters and postmistresses wrongly convicted of fraud under the Horizon scandal, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

The Post Office is wholly owned by the Government so taxpayers are meeting at least part of the compensation bill for what has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride stressed that it “won’t necessarily just be the taxpayer” who is “on the hook for this money”.

MPs have called for Fujitsu, the firm behind the faulty Horizon accounting software that made it look as if money was missing from shops, to pay for compensating wronged Post Office staff.

Mr Stride told LBC Radio: “To the extent that that culpability rests upon the shoulders of others than Government, then I think you can expect ministers to come to the appropriate conclusions. And perhaps it won’t be just the taxpayer that is on the hook for those costs.”

But he stopped short of saying the Japanese tech firm should be barred from being awarded millions of pounds of Government contracts while an inquiry is ongoing into the Horizon scandal and who was culpable.

“Now in the event that it determines that Fujitsu made a number of knowing mistakes and caused all sorts of problems that wouldn’t have otherwise have occurred, then that would strike me as being quite a serious situation and I would expect some very serious consequences,” he added.

More than 700 branch managers were handed criminal convictions during the scandal, with just over 90 having been cleared.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk was holding talks today with senior judges on how to fast-track exonorating the Horizon victims after ITV aired a harrowing drama into the scandal, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office starring actor Toby Jones.

The Government is considering an Act of Parliament to clear the Horizon victims, though some would prefer to have their day in court to get justice.

Mr Stride stressed that the wrongful prosecutions were a “terrible situation” for those involved, many of who lost their livelihoods, with four taking their own lives.

Ministers were now trying to move at “very considerable pace” to resolve the issue and a solution could be announced within days.

But Mr Stride was challenged over the slow pace of victims being cleared and getting compensation, including when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor, and whether the Government was asleep at the wheel.

“I wouldn’t accept that,” he said, pointing to the public inquiry examining what went wrong being set up some years ago and the payout of £138 million of compensation.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and other former postal affairs ministers are facing questions over why they did not do more when concerns were raised with them about Horizon.

A petition calling for ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE reached more than 1.2 million by mid-morning.

A Fujitsu spokesman said: “The current Post Office Horizon IT statutory Inquiry is examining complex events stretching back over 20 years to understand who knew what, when, and what they did with that knowledge.

“The Inquiry has reinforced the devastating impact on postmasters’ lives and that of their families, and Fujitsu has apologised for its role in their suffering. Fujitsu is fully committed to supporting the Inquiry in order to understand what happened and to learn from it.”