Fujitsu must pay for Post Office scandal

A post office sign hangs above a shop in Belgravia

There can be few worse experiences than being accused of a crime you have not committed and to feel all efforts to clear your name have been ignored. Hundreds of sub-postmasters found themselves in this Kafkaesque position after being accused of fiddling the books.

Dozens of stories have been told about the impact this has had on the lives of the accused, some of whom died waiting for justice while others went to prison. MPs have pushed for compensation and a public inquiry has been sitting for the past three years to establish what went wrong and who is to blame.

This scandal has been apparent for years and yet it has taken a television dramatisation of the heroic fight for justice led by Alan Bates, one of the accused, for some serious questions finally to be asked about who is responsible and whether they will be held accountable.

Post Office bosses at the time have not only escaped direct censure but some have been rewarded and promoted. Paula Vennells, who was the chief executive for much of the period in question, was awarded a CBE and later became chair of an NHS trust.

Under her management the Post Office brought private prosecutions against sub-postmasters, despite mounting evidence that the cause of the apparent financial shortfalls was an IT system called Horizon, which had inaccurately recorded their accounts.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission has called this the most widespread miscarriage of justice it had seen and “the biggest single series of wrongful convictions in British legal history”.

The Post Office required many of these innocent people under their contracts to reimburse them for shortfalls, bankrupting many. Scotland Yard is now investigating “potential fraud offences”, in addition to looking into allegations of perjury and perverting the course of justice. The question must be why consideration is only now being given to the exoneration of the sub-postmasters involved?

Moreover, what of Fujitsu’s role in this outrage? It seems not only to have kept a low profile but also continues to receive public sector contracts – including one with the Post Office.

So far the Government has paid out £150 million in compensation to the wronged sub-postmasters. Why should the taxpayer foot the bill and not those responsible? It is time Fujitsu stumped up.

