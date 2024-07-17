Fulham 'chemical incident': Man taken to hospital after reports of hazardous materials at flat

Ambulances at the scene in Fulham (London Fire Brigade)

A man was taken to hospital after reports of a chemical incident at a block of flats in Fulham.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the scene on Landridge Road overnight on Tuesday.

One man from a first floor flat in the five-storey building was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. A further four residents were treated by them on scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus helped residents in the block to evacuate their properties, the LFB said in a statement.

Station Commander Graham Crow was at the scene, he said: "This was a protracted incident with crews remaining on scene for several hours. Motorists were advised to avoid the area due to a cordon put in place around the property."

The Brigade was called at 12.35am and the incident was over by 5.56am.

Fire crews from Fulham, Wandsworth, Euston, Bethnal Green, Hammersmith, Kensington, Battersea and Chiswick fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

