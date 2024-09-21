Fulham women’s team was ‘protected’ from Fayed, says former manager

The former manager of Fulham women’s team has said female players were “protected” from the club’s late owner, after staff became “aware” the billionaire had a predilection for “young, blond girls”.

Five women have alleged in recent days that they were raped by Fayed, and a number of others have alleged sexual misconduct took place while they worked at Harrods, the luxury department store that was previously owned by Fayed.

Gaute Haugenes, who managed Fulham’s women’s team between 2001 and 2003, told the BBC the allegations did not come as “the biggest surprise”. Referring to members of staff at Fulham, he said: “We were aware he liked young, blond girls. So we just made sure that situations couldn’t occur. We protected the players.”

Since this revelation, Fulham has been trying to establish whether “anyone at the club is or has been affected”.

The club is urging individuals who had experiences or information about any alleged misconduct at Fulham to contact the club or the police.

A Fulham spokesperson said: “We are deeply troubled and concerned to learn of the disturbing reports after yesterday’s documentary. We have sincere empathy for the women who have shared their experiences.

“We are in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected. Should any person wish to share information or experiences relating to these allegations, we encourage them to contact the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com or the police.”

In a BBC documentary, Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods, which aired on Thursday night, more than 20 women who had worked at Harrods came forward with allegations of assault and physical violence by Fayed at properties in London and Paris.

After selling Harrods in 2010, Fayed died last year at the age of 94. He bought Fulham in 1997 and the Ritz in Paris in 1979.

At a news conference on Friday, lawyers representing Fayed’s accusers said they suspected there were more victims from other places where Fayed worked. “Wherever he went, there will be victims,” barrister Maria Mulla said.