Full Aston Martin DB4 line-up gathering for 60th celebration

An example of every Aston Martin DB4 generation, plus extremely rare derivatives including a GT Zagato and GT Bertone Jet, will congregate at the Concours of Elegance on August 31 to mark the model’s 60th anniversary.



The Aston Martin Owners Club has assembled the line-up of DB4s, which also includes a prototype model of the grand tourer, Series 1 through 5 examples, an original DB4 GT and one of only 19 DB4 GT Continuations built by the Aston Martin Works division.





After Aston Martin had produced a string of racing-bred sports cars with the David Brown nomenclature, its DB4 marked the beginning of the brand’s grand touring era. The car debuted in 1958 and spawned the iconic DB5 and DB6 as its successors.







The model went through five ‘Series’ evolutions over a six-year period, and a lightweight DB4 GT racing derivative was also developed in 1959. While still in prototype form it won upon its racing debut at Silverstone, with Stirling Moss at the wheel.



It is the Zagato-bodied iteration of the DB4 GT that captures the heart and minds of Aston Martin fans and collectors everywhere, though – and this car is sure to be the star of Concours of Elegance’s DB4 display.



Legendary designer Ercole Spada was responsible for lightening the DB4 GT even further, designing new coachwork and swapping out steel components for aluminium equivalents. Amazingly he was still only 23, and this was only his second-ever car design for Zagato.







Going on to be driven by racing greats](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/reviews/lat-archive-the-spoils-and-spills-of-the-2-vev-db4gt-zagato) such as Jim Clark and now [changing hands for £10 million apiece, the Zagato-bodied DB4 GT is one of the most revered Aston Martin models of all time, thanks in part to its highly limited production run.



Also present alongside the collection of DB4 GTs will be the car’s modern cousins, the DB11 Grand Tourer and DBS Superleggera. So, too, will be a pair of non-David Brown lineage models, the Rapide AMR and Vantage.



The Concours of Elegance takes place at Hampton Court Palace on 31 August-2 September 2018. More details here.