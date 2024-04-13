Full Circle Florida Panel Discussion

This week on Full Circle Florida, abortion, inflation, and immigration. The three big issues driving voters to the polls and driving poll numbers for the candidates. But which is more important? Our panel is here to discuss. Plus, Florida Representative Fentrice Driskell joins us with her report card on the Legislative Session. And teachers using artificial intelligence to grade essays. An expert explains whether this is a problem or a solution. Our panel this week is host of the Ryan Gorman Show, Ryan Gorman, and our political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus. We discuss a wide range of topics including abortion, inflation, and immigration. Plus, we discuss which issue matters more to voters come November.