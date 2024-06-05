Full day of testimony in Karen Read case
A forensic scientist is set to return to the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Karen Read,
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Madalina Cojocari, 11, went missing in November 2022
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
Michael Cohen, a key witness in former President Trump’s hush money trial, said his family was doxxed after Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the case. Cohen, a former fixer for Trump, sought in his trial testimony to tie his former boss to documents at the heart of the case — in…
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
A high-ranking Toronto police officer pleaded not guilty to misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing Monday after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, in turn allegedly contravening the force's conflict of interest policy and removing an investigator's ability to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.Insp. Joyce Schertzer appeared before a tribunal in Toronto and pleaded not guilty to three misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.The charges stem f
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
The alleged organizer of a fatal Mississauga restaurant shooting in 2021 made a man pledge allegiance to ISIS before he told him he ordered two others to "slaughter" the victims, court heard Tuesday. Mikail Aras testified in Superior Court in Brampton that he saw accused gunman Anand Nath at a Mississauga warehouse before and after the May 29, 2021 shooting at Chicken Land that left 25-year-old Naim Akl dead, and four members of his family injured. Aras said Nath had been staying with him for at
A criminal gang made up mostly of former Wagner mercenaries has been busted in Russia’s Oryol region for extorting local residents.The regional branch of the Federal Security Service said Tuesday that four members of the gang obtained three apartments, five vehicles, and millions of rubles in cash by extorting residents “at gunpoint.” According to the well-connected Baza Telegram channel, three of the four members previously served in the Wagner Group. Baza also notes that the group was shaking
Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, faces charges of murder and child abuse in connection with the death of his daughter, Melody Alana Rose Duran
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?
Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the
Gunmen who opened fire on five men in an Etobicoke parking lot on Sunday killed an innocent man loved by his family, said his wife, demanding justice Tuesday. "You have no idea what you have done to us and what you are putting us through," Heather Parkes, wife of homicide victim Delroy "George" Parkes, 61, said she would tell the shooters. "Turn yourself in. Just turn yourself in. It's not fair," she added. "Our world was taken from us for no reason... I want justice." Heather said she never had