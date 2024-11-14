Find out if your Post Office is at risk of closing as 115 branches face axe

Up to 115 Post Office branches are at risk of closing under a planned overhaul of its network (REUTERS)

More than 100 Post Office branches and some 1,000 jobs are at risk under a sweeping overhaul.

The Post Office revealed it was looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches, while the Post Office also confirmed that hundreds of further roles are under threat at its headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.

The full list of branches at risk of closure, according to the Communication Workers Union, is below:

Bangor - 143 Main Street, BT20 4AQ

Belfast City - 12-16 Bridge Street, BT1 1LT

Edinburgh City - Waverley Mall, Waverley Bridge, EH1 1BQ

Glasgow - 136 West Nile Street, G1 2RD

Haddington - 50 Court Street, EH41 3UU

Inverness - 14-16 Queensgate, IV1 1AX

Kirkwall - 15 Junction Road, KW15 1DD

Londonderry - 3 Custom House Street, BT48 6AA

Newtownards - 8 Frances Street, BT23 4FA

Saltcoats - Chapelwell Street, KA21 5EX

Springburn Way - 230 Springburn Way, Glasgow, G21 1BU

Stornoway - 16 Francis Street, HS1 2AD

Wester Hailes - 14A Westside Plaza, EH14 2SW

Barnes Green - Lee Road, Manchester, M9 4DL

Bransholme - 51A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, Hull, HU7 4JF

Bridlington - 15-17 Quay Road, YO15 2AA

Chester-Le-Street - 137 Front Street, Chester-le-Street, DH3 3AA

Crossgates - 9 Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, Leeds, LS15 8QS

Eccles - 63 Church Street, Manchester, M30 0NS

Furness House - 5-7 Dalton Road, LA14 1LE

Grimsby - 67-71 Victoria Street, DN31 1AA

Hyde - 30-32 Market Place, SK14 2QU

Kendal - 75 Stricklandgate, LA9 4AA

Manchester - 26 Spring Gardens, M2 1BB

Morecambe - 2-6 Victoria Street, LA4 4AA

Morley - 129A Queens Street, Leeds, LS27 8TB

Poulton Le Fylde - Teanlowe Centre, FY6 7BB

Prestwich - 2 Kingswood Road, Manchester, M25 3NS

Rotherham - 3-5 Bridgegate, S60 1PJ

Salford City - 112 Rossall Way, M6 5DS

Sheffield City - (unclear which branch)

South Shields - 8 King Street, NE33 1HT

St Johns, Leeds, LS2 8LP

Sunderland City - 45-47 Fawcett Street, SR1 1RR

The Markets - 6-16 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DZ

Birmingham - 1 Pinfold Street, B2 4AA

Breck Road - 11 The Mall, Liverpool, L5 6SW

Caernarfon - Castle Square, LL55 2ND

Didsbury Village - Albert Hill Street, Manchester, M20 6RJ

Harlesden - 2 Wendover Road, London, NW10 4RU

Kettering - 17 Lower Street, NN16 8AA

Kingsbury - 439-441 Kingsbury Road, London, NW9 9DU

Leigh - 17 Silk Street, WN7 1AA

Leighton Buzzard - 7-9 Church Square, LU7 1AA

Matlock - 14 Bank Road, DE4 3AA

Milton Keynes - Unit N1 802 Midsummer Boulevard, MK9 3QA

Northolt - 46 Mandeville Road, UB5 5AA

Old Swan - 489 Prescot Road, Liverpool, L13 3BU

Oswestry - 17 Willow Street, SY11 1AG

Oxford - 102-104 St Aldates, OX1 1ZZ

Redditch - Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, B98 8AB

Southall - 38 The Broadway, UB1 1PY

St Peters Street - 14 St Peters Street, St Albans, AL1 3AA

Stamford - All Saints Place, Stamford, PE9 2EY

Stockport - 36-40 Great Underbank, SK1 1QF

Wealdstone - 4-12 Headstone Drive, Harrow, HA3 5QL

Barnet - 63-65 High Street, EN5 5UU

Cambridge City - 57-58 St Andrew Street, CB2 3BZ

Canning Town - 22 Barking Road, London, E16 1HF

Cricklewood - 193 Cricklewood Broadway, London, NW2 3HR

Dereham - Quebec Street, Dereham, NR19 2AA

Golders Green - 879 Finchley Road, London, NW11 8RT

Hampstead - 79-81A Hampstead High Street, London, NW3 1QL

Harold Hill - 17 Farnham Road, Romford, RM3 8EJ

Kilburn - 79A Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 6JG

Kingsland - 118-120 Kingsland High Street, London, E8 2NX

Lower Edmonton - 1-7 South Mall, Edmonton Green, London, N9 0TX

Roman Road - 138 Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London, E2 0RX

South Ockendon - 8 Derwent Parade, RM15 5EB

Stamford Hill - (unclear, two possible locations) Bideford - The Quay, EX39 2EX

Dunraven Place - 4-5 Wyndham Street, Bridgend, CF31 1AB

Gloucester - Kings Square, GL1 1AD

Liskeard - The Parade, PL14 6AA

Merthyr Tydfil - 3 John Street, CF47 0AB

Mutley - 38 Mutley Plain, Plymouth, PL4 6LL

Nailsea - Crown Glass Place, Bristol, BS48 1RA

Newquay - 31-33 East Street, TR7 1BU

Paignton - 34 Torquay Road, TQ3 3EX

Port Talbot - 139 Station Road, SA13 1NG

Stroud - 16-17 Russell Street, GL5 3AA

Teignmouth - Den Road, TQ14 8AA

Yate Sodbury - 1 South Parade, Bristol, BS37 4BB

Baker Street - 111 Baker Street, London, W1U 6SG

Bexhill On Sea - Devonshire Square, TN40 1AA

Cosham - 13 High Street, Portsmouth, PO6 3EH

Great Portland Street - 173 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PH

High Street (10) - (unclear, multiple locations) Kensington - 208-212 Kensington High Street, London, W8 7RG

Knightsbridge - 6 Raphael Street, London, SW7 1DL

Melville Road - 20 Melville Road, Hove, BN3 1UB

Paddington Quay - 4 Praed Street, London, W2 1JX

Portsmouth - Slindon Street, PO1 1AB

Raynes Park - 1a Amity Grove, London, SW20 0LL

Romsey - 15-25 Church Street, SO51 8WA

Westbourne - 10-12 Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, BH4 9AW

Windsor - 38-39 Peascod Street, SL4 1AA

Worlds End - 351-353 Kings Road, London, SW3 5EX

Aldwych - 95 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4JN

Brixton - 242 Ferndale Road, London, SW9 8FR

Broadway - 1 Broadway, London, SW1H 0AX

City of London - 12 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1AJ

East Dulwich - 74-76 Lordship Lane, London, SE22 8HH

Eccleston Street - 6 Eccleston St, London SW1W 9LS

High Holborn - 181 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7RL

Houndsditch - 11 White Kennet Street, London, E1 7BS

Islington - 160-161 Upper Street, London, N1 1US

Kennington Park - 410 Kennington Road, London, SE11 4QA

London Bridge - 19A Borough High Street, London, SE1 9SF

Lupus Street - 121-125 Lupus Street, London, SW1V 3EW

Mount Pleasant - Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4SQ

Vauxhall Bridge Road - 167 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 2ST