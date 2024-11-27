Full list of 56 Year 12 exams affected by ‘cheat sheets’ leak released by Victorian government

The Victorian government has released a full list of VCE exams affected by a bungle, which includes subjects such as English and biology.

The Victorian government has released a full list of VCE exams affected by a bungle, which includes subjects such as English and biology. Photograph: The Guardian

The full list of exams affected by the VCE “cheat sheet” bungle has been released by the Victorian government, and includes English, which is compulsory for almost all year 12 students.

The education minister, Ben Carroll, had previously revealed that 56 of the 116 VCE exams had been affected by a “publishing error”, which saw the release of questions weeks before the tests were sat.

The questions – either identical of very similar to those in the final exams – were contained in Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) sample cover pages, which contained hidden text in seemingly blank sections.

The sample cover pages became de-facto cheat sheets, and were available online for weeks before the were pulled.

On Wednesday, Carroll released the list of affected exams, which also includes popular subjects such as biology, history, legal studies, maths (foundation, methods and specialist streams) and politics.

“There is no risk that any other exams were impacted in this way,” Carroll said.

The VCAA’s interim chief executive, Marcia Devlin, said while English and English as an additional language were included on the list of affected exams, the information for both were instructional and did not include any questions or answers.

“It is clear from the expert assessment of the material published early that no possible advantage could have been gained by any student through accessing that material,” Devlin said.

“The material that was published earlier for the English exam was either already in the public domain through advice on how the English exam is structured this year, or so general as to be of no assistance.”

She said the marking of the English exam would proceed as usual.

Devlin said early advice from an independent expert advisory panel brought in to review the exams indicated this was likely the case for other exams.

She said in many of the exams, “only a partial question or prompt was released” in the cheat sheets.

“In no case was the full examination published early,” Devlin said.

Carroll said he still had “many questions” about the saga, which was why he ordered a “root-and-branch review” into the structure and operations of the VCAA.

Last week, it was announced the chief executive, Kylie White, had resigned from the VCAA.

Related: Why is western Sydney so much hotter than the eastern suburbs and what can be done to make summer more bearable?

Carroll said the possible advantage to students who had accessed the cheat sheets would not be clear until exams had been marked.

He said he was confident VCE results would still be published by 12 December, well before the first round of university offers in mid-January.

The full list of affected subjects: