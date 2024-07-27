Full list of claims against Strictly Come Dancing professionals amid ongoing BBC probe

Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into turmoil as multiple abuse allegations against professional dancers have surfaced in recent weeks.

The controversy began when actress Amanda Abbington exited the show, accusing her partner Giovanni Pernice of abusive behavior, which he denies. Shortly after it was revealed that Graziano Di Prima was sacked for allegedly "kicking" his partner, Love Island star Zara McDermott, during rehearsals.

Adding to the drama, old clips of former pro partners have resurfaced, with insiders claiming the show's reputation is "fatally tarnished."

Here, The Standard examines the various allegations made against the Strictly professionals.

Giovanni Pernice

(PA Media)

Reports first surfaced about Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour when his former dance partner Amanda Abbington had requested rehearsal footage from her time on the show and was allegedly seeking legal advice at the beginning of the year.

Later that month, the Sherlock star, who withdrew from last year's series in October, disclosed that she had been diagnosed with mild PTSD following her experience on the BBC series.

Additionally, she reportedly met with two of Pernice's former dance partners, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, for a "tearful summit" where they discussed their "difficult experiences."

Abbington wasn’t the first to complain about Pernice. Laura Whitmore said after the 2016 series: “I was extremely uncomfortable with him. In the end, I felt broken. I cried every day.” While GMB’s Ranvir Singh, who partnered him in 2020, said: “Don’t be fooled by his angelic face. He’s a fiery Italian, super-strict. I’m a bit scared of him.”

Things took a turn for the Italian dancer several months later when it was confirmed by the BBC in June that the Sicilian-born performer, who picked up the glitterball in 2021, wouldn’t return to the series for the 2024 installment.It was reported that the BBC launched an internal investigation after he was accused of “threatening and abusive behaviour” towards former celebrity partners.

Abbington and two other women, whose identities haven't been confirmed by Strictly or Pernice, sought the services of law firm Carter Ruck to investigate his behaviour. A male celebrity also came forward to offer the women his support and share his own experiences with Carter-Ruck.

A Carter Ruck spokesperson told The Standard in May: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC, who are now in the process of evidence gathering. As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage.”

In the wake of the reports about his teaching style, Pernice addressed the speculation in a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, vehemently denying the claims.Earlier this month, Abbington claimed his behaviour on the BBC dance competition was “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”, in an interview with the Sun on Sunday.

Then the British actress revealed that she and her lawyer are attempting to obtain 50 hours of rehearsal footage from her dance rehearsals, which she has described as "toxic” in an interview with Channel 4 News.

She told Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was also a contestant on 2023’s installment: “Every Friday, after the next sort of five weeks, I would get the producer saying, on the Friday, ‘We just watched the footage back, we are shocked and horrified, we’re so sorry’. That was to my face on the Friday when we would go in and do the camera rehearsal.

“It’s out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I’m not the one who’s blocking it. I’ve said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn’t want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he’s got nothing to hide.”

Abbington then shared on ITV’s Lorraine that she reported her concerns about Pernice’s alleged behavior during the first week of their rehearsals to Strictly producers.

She claimed: “Week one, third day. I’ve got texts to the producer on day three going ‘This is awful, he hates me, I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. I’m trying my best, I promise you’. So that was the first week.”

Pernice has strongly denied all the allegations. A spokesperson for the dancer said: “We are co-operating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

“We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

“As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this. We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.”

Graziano Di Prima

(PA Media)

Earlier this month, Graziano Di Prima was dismissed from Strictly Come Dancing following allegations that he kicked and hit Zara McDermott.

In response to the claim, the show’s producers decided to implement chaperones during training sessions and have hired two new welfare producers to enhance support for participants.

Breaking her silence on the reports, former Love Island star McDermott shared a statement on Instagram, writing that while much of her time on Strictly “was everything I could have dreamt of” inside the training room with Di Prima there were “particular incidents which are incredibly distressing”.

The TV star began: “I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports. Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

“When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.'

“I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.”

'And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to worth with.

'However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredible distressing to watch.

McDermott didn't report the incidents at the time as she was “scared” of backlash. Instead it was junior production staff who came forward to share what they had witnessed as the investigation into pro dancer Pernice was taking place.

“I have wrested with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming,” she continued.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up especially in a a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.

“I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara.”

Di Prima’s agent Mark Borkowski later said that the dancer, who has returned to Italy to work since he was dropped after the incident last year, “made a mistake”.

The BBC star’s spokesperson said he has been left “in a very vulnerable state” after allegations came to light.

Borkowski said: “This week, the news agenda has focused on an isolated incident that Mr Di Prima deeply regrets and apologised for at the time.

“The deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance, has provoked a pile-on that has left a young man in a very vulnerable state. In this case, like in many others, media and social media have immense power to build and destroy careers.”

He previously told BBC News: "He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."

Di Prima is now working on a remote farm, he said. "He has literally cut himself off from civilisation. I think that's a wise thing to do, supported by his wife. He's coming to terms with his mental health issues.""

Ola Jordan

(BBC)

An alleged complaint by TV presenter Steve Backshall about his professional partner Ola Jordan in 2014 has resurfaced in light of the ongoing scandal.

The British explorer, 51, reportedly accused Jordan, 41, of "bullying" him during their time on the BBC series, leading to the pair being assigned a chaperone to oversee their rehearsals.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Steve is a very bouncy personality, up for any challenge, but Ola’s harsh treatment has flattened him and made him lose confidence.

“She was very rude and impatient when he found it difficult to master the shapes.

"Her choreography and tuition was so tough, Steve resorted to asking other people to show him what he had to do," they went on. "Ola is a cold and very distant personality, who refuses to mix with Steve's family and friends."

The outlet reported that the complaint was lodged after their Halloween-themed Charleston dance.

In 2014, it was reported that the demanding rehearsal schedule, involving up to eight hours a day, five days a week, took a toll on Backshall and allegedly filed a complaint with the BBC seeking support.

At the time, the Mirror claimed that the BAFTA-winning wildlife presenter couldn’t wait to get back to his day job, alleging they didn’t get on behind-the-scenes.

An insider told the outlet: “Steve has been telling people he can’t wait to get back to the day job, he really isn’t enjoying himself and has been really ­troubled by the show process.

“He has spent years tackling wild animals but Ola is one tough cookie he cannot crack.

“In front of the camera and when they are out they act like friends but behind closed doors they still aren’t getting on. He can’t wait to get back to his ­adventures and do his own thing.”

James Jordan

(bbc)

Ola's husband and fellow former pro on the show James Jordan hit back after footage emerged of him telling a celebrity partner he would “drag her across the floor” if she forgot moves.

The footage was filmed during a training session with actor Georgina Bouzová and shown on Strictly spin off It Takes Two during the 2006 series.

Jordan, who was on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, can be heard criticising his celebrity partner’s weight and threatening to “drag her across the floor and scream at her.”

In another part of the footage, which emerged on TikTok, the former pro throws a chair and declares he “doesn’t care” if the former Casualty star is “physically broken.”

“I will push her to her limit. She will go through that pain, and as far as I’m concerned, tough luck. Unless she’s actually physically broken a rib, I don’t care. Unless her feet are bleeding I don’t care, if they are sore, dance through it,” he said.

Addressing the video in a social media post, Jordan denying any wrongdoing and claiming that the BBC team shot and edited the footage 18 years ago “for the purposes of entertainment.”

Taking to Instagram, he penned: “I just wanted to reassure you that footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT.

“Many of the clips were not related to Georgina at all (they are not allowed to do that these days as it misrepresents what actually happened) but were included for the purpose of exaggeration.

“The BBC thought it would be fun to put this VT together in the way they did. You can see Georgina laughing about it in the studio and in the clips… And I have never received ANY complaints from any of my celebrity dance partners in the 8 years I was on the show.”

He continued: “Obviously if I had genuinely upset anyone, that footage would NEVER have been allowed to be used in that way by the BBC themselves. The Producers loved to paint me as the bad guy and I played along…always a perfectionist …but I would never have deliberately upset anyone and pride myself on good friendships with my celebrity dance partners.

“I strongly suggest that nobody attempts to link this edited BBC VT with the current alleged reports of abusive behaviour taking place behind the scenes by other Strictly professionals.

“There is no comparison to be drawn between those awful allegations and the highly produced and exaggerated VT from the BBC archives that is featuring on social media. To be clear, I deplore bullying or abusiveness in the workplace.”

Janette Manrara

(PA Media)

Will Bayley has said he was made to feel he was “making a mountain out of a molehill” when he contacted the BBC about the life-changing injury he suffered during 2019’s Strictly.

The Paralympian said he suffered a serious injury after his then dance partner Janette Manrara asked him to redo a jump in rehearsals, branding his first “rubbish” and claimed there was “no duty of care”.

He claimed producers were told the jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous, but he was encouraged to do it anyway, and after he was injured show bosses made him feel as though it was his fault.

Bayley has arthrogryposis, a condition which affects all of his limbs, and was also diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during childhood.

He underwent reconstructive knee surgery in January last year after he was forced to withdraw from series 17 of the popular programme in week seven after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Reflecting on the experience, he told BBC Breakfast: “Lessons can be learned, but I’m called being woke if I say something like that, or controversial, which is unbelievable, really.

“But I just think that’s not really a difficult thing to ask, I think it should be a priority. If the BBC are brilliant enough to get people with disabilities in, they have to really support those people, make sure that they’re safe.

“And it’s not like I’ve brought this up now, I’ve brought this up in writing as well, and I’ve brought this up many times… It’s just because the other stories have come out that mine has actually got listened to, but I have brought it up before.

“If someone gets an injury like mine, it will affect them for the rest of their life. I’ll never get over this knee injury, I have to deal with that.

“I just want to make a positive impact. If people listen, and try and take on board what I’m saying, it’s to try to get positive out of it rather than just be complaining for complaining’s sake.”

However, Bayley defended his professional dance partner, Janette Manrara, and added that the pros could do with additional support when training contestants with disabilities.

He said: “Janette was incredibly supportive, hard-working. She had a will to win, like me. I thought we were an amazing team. I thought we got on so well and we were ultra-professional. We wanted to win and I wanted to win, and we went for the win.

“There are things that could have gone gone better. My fall, my injury could have been avoided, just because I think that maybe professional dancers need extra support in the training hall if you’re working with someone with a severe disability.”

He continued: “If it does help one person from getting a severe injury like mine, that is definitely amazing. I went through a really tough time mentally for about a year afterwards, I could hardly walk. It was so hard to come back from that injury.”

Responding to Bayley’s claims, a spokeswoman for Manrara said in a statement to The Standard: “Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

“Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

Brendan Cole

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Emmerdale star Claire King called former BBC pro Brendan Cole "really nasty" and accused him of "grinding down her confidence” in a resurfaced interview amid the furore.

The 62-year-old actress, known for her role as Kim Tate in the ITV soap, competed in the 2006 series with the Kiwi dancer, finishing in sixth place.

Speaking to the Sunday People after her stint on Strictly, King revealed she received "no moral support" from the former pro, who had spoken negatively about her in his own interviews.

She said: “He had no faith in me and certainly never did anything to boost my confidence. He's had a very negative attitude.

“Brendan grinds down my confidence and I don't feel like he's given me a lot of support. He has said some really nasty things about me in the Press like saying I stink of smoke.

“It takes me longer than the younger contestants to pick things up and Brendan is very intolerant and impatient with me. He's got a very short temper - both of us have.”

Elsewhere, Cole, who was axed from the show in 2018 after 15 years amid claims of being "difficult to work with," recently came under fire after a video emerged of him slapping his former partner Fiona Phillips' bottom on three separate occasions.

In the resurfaced footage, which broadcast on It Takes Two in 2005, the former professional is seen calling television presenter Phillips “pathetic”.

Weighing in on his axing in 2020, the former GMTV presenter said Cole “wasn't very nice” and that it was “karma” that his BBC contract wasn't renewed.

She told the Daily Star: “Brendan was a real b****r, actually. He wasn't very nice. He was really naughty.

“He's not on the show now. Karma indeed. It works its way every time.” The Standard has contacted Brendan Cole’s rep for comment.

Last year, Cole revealed that he “hated” working with half of his celebrity partners during his time on Strictly.

The dancer opened up about his challenging experiences, admitting that there were two instances where he and his partners couldn't even share the same studio.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I've had that twice really strongly, where we couldn't even be in the same studio together. I really enjoyed working with half of them and I really hated working with the other half. It's about 60/40, and I'm not even sure which way that goes.”