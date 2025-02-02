Full list of Grammy winners: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX up for biggest awards

Music's biggest night is finally here, and the 67th Grammy Awards are shaping up to be a hotly contested battle for the "Big Four" categories – record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are nominated in all four.

It's also poised to be a rematch of last year's Beyoncé and Taylor Swift battle for album of the year. Beyoncé, the most decorated winner in Grammys history, leads with 11 nominations this year for "Cowboy Carter," but she's never won album of the year, the night's biggest prize. But if Swift takes home AOTY for "The Tortured Poets Department," she'll beat her own record to become a five-time winner in the category.

Follow along as we find out who takes home a gramophone trophy from the Grammys, which air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here are the biggest winners of the night (in bold):

2025 GRAMMY AWARDS WINNERS:

Best pop solo performance

“Bodyguard” Beyoncé

WINNER: “Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” Charli xcx

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

Best country solo performance

“16 Carriages” Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” Jelly Roll

“The Architect” Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II Most Wanted” Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine” Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best country song

“The Architect” Kacey Musgraves. Written by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey. Written by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams

“I Am Not Okay” Jelly Roll. Written by Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips

“I Had Some Help” Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. Written by Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters

“Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé. Written by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq

Best R&B performance

“Guidance” Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” Muni Long

“Saturn” SZA

Best R&B song

“After Hours” Kehlani. Written by Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch

“Burning” Tems. Written by Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Coco Jones. Written by Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten

“Ruined Me” Muni Long. Written by Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore

“Saturn” SZA. Written by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang

Best R&B album

“11:11 (Deluxe)” Chris Brown

“Vantablack” Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” Muni Long

“Algorithm” Lucky Daye

“Coming Home” Usher

Record of the year

“Now And Then” The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé

“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

“360” Charli xcx

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the year

“New Blue Sun” André 3000

“Cowboy Carter” Beyoncé

“Short n' Sweet” Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat” Charli xcx

“Djesse Vol. 4” Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” Billie Eilish

“Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” Taylor Swift

Song of the year (goes to songwriter)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey. Written by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O'Connell and FINNEAS

“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars. Written by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone. Written by Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan. Written by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar. Written by Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” Sabrina Carpenter. Written by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé. Written by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best pop duo/group performance

“Us.” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“Guess” Charli xcx and Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best pop vocal album

“Short n' Sweet” Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” Billie Eilish

“Eternal Sunshine” Ariana Grande

“Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” Taylor Swift

Best music video

“Tailor Swif” A$AP Rocky

“360” Charli xcx

“Houdini” Eminem

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best rap performance

“Enough (Miami)” Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

“Nissan Altima” Doechii

“Houdini” Eminem

“Like That” Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” GloRilla

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album

“Might Delete Later” J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” Common & Pete Rock

“Alligator Bites Never Heal” Doechii

“The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” Eminem

“We Don't Trust You” Future & Metro Boomin

Best rap song

“Asteroids” Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy. Written by Marlanna Evans

“Carnival” Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti. Written by Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams

“Like That” Future & Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar. Written by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar. Written by Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” GloRilla. Written by Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods

Best country album

“Cowboy Carter” Beyoncé

“F-1 Trillion” Post Malone

“Deeper Well” Kacey Musgraves

“Higher” Chris Stapleton

“Whirlwind” Lainey Wilson

Best rock album

“Happiness Bastards” The Black Crowes

“Romance” Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors” Green Day

“Tangk” IDLES

“Dark Matter” Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds” The Rolling Stones

“No Name” Jack White

Best rock performance

“Now And Then” The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” Green Day

“Gift Horse” IDLES

“Dark Matter” Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” St. Vincent

Best rock song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” The Black Keys. Written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura

“Broken Man” St. Vincent. Written by Annie Clark

“Dark Matter” Pearl Jam. Written by Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt

“Dilemma” Green Day. Written by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool

“Gift Horse” IDLES. Written by Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot

Best Latin pop album

“Funk Generation” Anitta

“El Viaje” Luis Fonsi

“García” Kany García

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” Shakira

“Orquídeas” Kali Uchis

Best música urbana album

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” Bad Bunny

“Rayo” J Balvin

“Ferxxocalipsis” Feid

“Las Letras Ya No Important” Residente

“att.” Young Miko

Best song written for visual media

“Ain't No Love In Oklahoma” from "Twisters: The Album" Luke Combs. Written by Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton

“Better Place” from "TROLLS Band Together" *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake. Written by Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake

“Can't Catch Me Now” from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" Olivia Rodrigo. Written by Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” Jon Batiste. Written by Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

“Love Will Survive” from "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" Barbra Streisand. Written by Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer

Best comedy album

“Armageddon” Ricky Gervais

“The Dreamer” Dave Chappelle

“The Prisoner” Jim Gaffigan

“Someday You'll Die” Nikki Glaser

“Where Was I” Trevor Noah

Best musical theater album

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Notebook”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“The Wiz”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys winners full list: Will Beyoncé snag album of the year?