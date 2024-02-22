Advertisement

Full list of MPs who have signed early day motion calling for Speaker to go

Telegraph reporters
Dozens of Tory MPs have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker
The number of MPs calling for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to go has now passed 55.

Dozens of parliamentarians have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker over his handling of yesterday’s Gaza ceasefire debate.

It leaves Sir Lindsay fighting for his job, with one Government minister describing his position as “difficult”.

The no-confidence motion is non-binding and not part of any formal process.

However, in this case, that does not matter. The fact that MPs are signing it is enough to pile the pressure on Sir Lindsay because it shows in plain and simple terms the scale of the revolt against him.

ANTI-HOYLE

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn - who hasn’t signed the motion - said yesterday that he would take significant convincing that the Speaker’s position was “not now intolerable”.

Danny Kruger said his decision to sign was not “personal”, aiming primarily at Sir Keir Starmer. He claimed both Sir Lindsay and the Labour leader had shown “weakness and partisanship yesterday”.

Lee Anderson, who has signed the motion, said Sir Lindsay had “let himself down”. “I think, personally, he’s probably been bullied and cajoled into this, had too much pressure,” he said.

Minister Maria Caulfield said Sir Lindsay’s handling of yesterday’s debate had “dented” her confidence in him, describing his position as Commons Speaker as “difficult”. She has not signed the motion.

PRO-HOYLE

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden said there was “no reason” why Sir Lindsay’s position should be under threat, as he “acted in good faith”.

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, said Sir Lindsay has his “full support”.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was against removing Sir Lindsay from his role as Commons Speaker. “Personally, I am not after getting the Speaker out and his apology showed just how much pressure he had been under,” he said.

Here is the full list of MPs who have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker:

Conservative (33)

William Wragg, Hazel Grove

Gary Sambrook, Birmingham Northfield

Jill Mortimer, Hartlepool

John Stevenson, Carlisle

Kieran Mullan, Crewe and Nantwich

Anthony Mangnall, Totnes

Sir James Duddridge, Rochford and Southend East

Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central

Chris Green, Bolton West

Bob Blackman, Harrow East

Tom Randall, Gedling

Jonathan Lord, Woking

Karl McCartney, Lincoln

Derek Thomas, St Ives

Jack Brereton, Stoke-on-Trent South

Tom Hunt, Ipswich

James Grundy, Leigh

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw

Lee Anderson, Ashfield

Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham and Sale West

Eddie Hughes, Walsall North

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, The Cotswolds

Marco Longhi, Dudley North

Simon Baynes, Clwyd South

Shaun Bailey, West Bromwich West

Matt Warman, Boston and Skegness

Steve Double, St Austell and Newquay

Danny Kruger, Devizes

Miriam Cates, Penistone and Stocksbridge

Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby

Lia Nici, Great Grimsby

Jonathan Gullis, Stoke-on-Trent North

Kelly Tolhurst, Rochester and Strood

SNP (23)

David Linden, Glasgow East

Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South

Chris Law, Dundee West

John McNally, Falkirk

Gavin Newland, Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Pete Wishart, Perth and North Perthshire

Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Joanna Cherry, Edinburgh South West

Patricia Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran

Alison Thewliss, Glasgow Central

Anum Qaisar, Airdrie and Shotts

Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife

Carol Monaghan, Glasgow North West

Drew Hendry, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East

John Nicholson, Orchil and South Perthshire

Alyn Smith, Stirling

Kirsty Blackman, Aberdeen North

Ronnie Cowan, Inverclyde

Dave Doogan, Angus

Amy Callaghan, East Dunbartonshire

Brendan O’Hara, Argyll and Bute

Alan Brown, Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Independent (1)

Rob Roberts, Delyn