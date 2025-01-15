The full list of nominees for the Bafta Film Awards 2025

The Brutalist star Adrien Brody is nominated for best actor [Reuters]

The stars and films in the running for next month's Bafta Film Awards, celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months, have been revealed.

Ralph Fiennes-starring drama Conclave leads the pack, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.

Here are the nominations in full ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at London's Southbank Centre on Sunday 16 February.

Best film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Read more:

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Animated film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

[EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Original screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Make-up and hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special visual effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

British short film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

British short animation

Adiós

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder

The top nominees