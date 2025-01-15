The full list of nominees for the Bafta Film Awards 2025
The stars and films in the running for next month's Bafta Film Awards, celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months, have been revealed.
Ralph Fiennes-starring drama Conclave leads the pack, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.
Here are the nominations in full ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at London's Southbank Centre on Sunday 16 February.
Best film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Supporting actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Director
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred
Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Animated film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Children's and family film
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Adapted screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Casting
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Costume design
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Editing
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Production design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Make-up and hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Special visual effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
British short film
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
British short animation
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder
The top nominees
12 nominations - Conclave
11 - Emilia Pérez
9 - The Brutalist
7 - Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked
6 - A Complete Unknown and Kneecap
5 - Nosferatu and The Substance