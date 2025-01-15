The full list of nominees for the Bafta Film Awards 2025

Close up of Adrien Brody
The Brutalist star Adrien Brody is nominated for best actor [Reuters]

The stars and films in the running for next month's Bafta Film Awards, celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months, have been revealed.

Ralph Fiennes-starring drama Conclave leads the pack, followed by Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist.

Here are the nominations in full ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at London's Southbank Centre on Sunday 16 February.

Best film

  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

  • Bird

  • Blitz

  • Conclave

  • Gladiator II

  • Hard Truths

  • Kneecap

  • Lee

  • Love Lies Bleeding

  • The Outrun

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Hugh Grant - Heretic

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

  • Anora - Sean Baker

  • The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

  • Conclave - Edward Berger

  • Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

  • Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

  • The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Hoard

  • Kneecap

  • Monkey Man

  • Santosh

  • Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

  • All We Imagine As Light

  • Emilia Pérez

  • I'm Still Here

  • Kneecap

  • The Seed of the Sacred

Documentary

  • Black Box Diaries

  • Daughters

  • No Other Land

  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

  • Will & Harper

Animated film

  • Flow

  • Inside Out 2

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

  • Flow

  • Kensuke's Kingdom

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

A collection of Bafta Award trophies on display
[EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Original screenplay

  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • Kneecap

  • A Real Pain

  • The Substance

Adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nickel Boys

  • Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

  • Marisa Abela

  • Jharrel Jerome

  • David Jonsson

  • Mikey Madison

  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

  • The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

  • Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

  • Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

  • Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

  • The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

  • Anora

  • The Apprentice

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Kneecap

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nosferatu

Costume design

  • Blitz

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Nosferatu

  • Wicked

Editing

  • Anora

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Kneecap

Production design

  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nosferatu

  • Wicked

Make-up and hair

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nosferatu

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Sound

  • Blitz

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Gladiator II

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Special visual effects

  • Better Man

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Gladiator II

  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Wicked

British short film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

  • Marion

  • Milk

  • Rock, Paper, Scissors

  • Stomach Bug

British short animation

  • Adiós

  • Mog's Christmas

  • Wander to Wonder

The top nominees

  • 12 nominations - Conclave

  • 11 - Emilia Pérez

  • 9 - The Brutalist

  • 7 - Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked

  • 6 - A Complete Unknown and Kneecap

  • 5 - Nosferatu and The Substance

