Full rollout of eVisas set to be postponed after foreign worker warning

The Home Office has postponed the rollout of eVisas after problems with the scheme, it has been reported.

It comes after human rights campaigners warned that hundreds of thousands of people who have the right to live and work in Britain may not be able to access their new eVisas and prove their immigration status.

The Government was due to replace physical biometric residence permits (BRP), which show proof of the right to live, work and claim benefits in Britain, with digital eVisas from the December 31.

The proposals were first announced in April, under the previous Tory administration, as a way to “ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study, strengthening border security and preventing abuse of the immigration system”.

But there has been multiple complaints from applicants who have failed to gain access to the new digital system, sparking fears that people could be left stranded abroad because of IT glitches.

The Home Office earmarked £4million to support organisations to help vulnerable people who may struggle to obtain an eVisa without assistance. A national campaign to raise awareness of the scheme was due to launch this week.

However, Migration Minister Seema Malhotra is now looking to postpone the full rollout of the programme, the Guardian reported.

Officials were said to be it was due to take place on New Years Day - a bank holiday - meaning immediate problems would be harder to address.

Foreign nationals with “leave to remain” who are placed on “3C leave” were said to particularly prone to getting error message while trying to renew their immigration status and generate an eVisa.

Their rights to work, study or claim benefits in the UK are protect while their claim is assessed, but many employers and landlords insist on seeing a physical document confirming their status.

Nick Beales, the head of campaigning at Refugee and Migrant Forum of Essex and London, told the Guardian: “In June, the high court ruled that the Government’s failure to provide people on 3C leave digital proof of status was unlawful.

“The new Government though has refused to implement this ruling, suggesting that like their predecessors they have learned nothing from the Windrush scandal and remain committed to preserving the hostile environment.”

The Home Office was contacted for comment.