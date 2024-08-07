'Full' Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up Reportedly Leaked In The Press Ahead Of This Year's Series

Strictly Come Dancing is returning for its 22nd series later this year BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC is currently in the process of unveiling the stars competing in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but the “full line-up” has apparently now been published in the press.

So far, Strictly bosses have revealed five of the stars who’ll be put through their paces in the upcoming series, which commemorates 20 years since the long-running dance show first began airing.

However, on Tuesday night, The Sun claimed to have the “full” line-up, including names from the world of TV, sport, music and beyond.

Alongside the stars who’ve already been officially announced, the tabloid claimed that TV favourite Nick Knowles, footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson, chart-topping singer Shayne Ward, Olympian Sam Quek and Miranda actor Sarah Hadland have all signed up for the 2024 series.

Nick Knowles via Associated Press

Shayne Ward Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sarah Hadland David Fisher/Shutterstock

Following his success in the 2023 Christmas special, soap star Jamie Borthwick is reportedly back to compete in the series, as are reality stars Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri, as well as athlete Montell Douglas, better known to Gladiators fans as Fire.

The Sun’s line-up also includes gold medal-winning swimmer Tom Dean, who previously let slip that he was taking part in Strictly after competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Tom Dean via Associated Press

Tasha Ghouri Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

oLYMPIAN BBC / James Stack /Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Jamie Borthwick David Fisher/Shutterstock

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Last week, a fan-made Strictly line-up began doing the rounds on Reddit, leading many fans to believe it was a leaked list of this year’s cast.

However, it didn’t include several of the names already confirmed to be competing in 2024, including JLS’ JB Gill, singer Toyah Wilcox or TV medical expert Dr Punam Krishan.

