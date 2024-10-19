FULL VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Waterford
Vice President Kamala Harris gives a speech in Waterford during a swing through Michigan as the Presidential Election approaches its end in November.
“I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said before firing off his zinger.
Donald Trump didn’t even have to leave his building for an interview that streamed live on his friend and loyal supporter Dan Bongino’s video podcast Friday morning. But he still had trouble making it to the end of what may have been intended to be a longer sit-down. After vamping for more than 30 minutes in Trump Tower as he waited for the ex-president to show up, Bongino began by boasting to the president about the “super, extra MAGA” crowd that tunes into his show. “We’re like the darkest MAG
"Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years … was a little disturbing to me," the undecided voter told him at the Univision event.
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
A Federal Communications Commission official previously warned that Donald Trump’s "attacks against broadcast stations" are "threats against free speech."
A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.
"I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University
After repeatedly dodging the question, the Republican vice presidential nominee has finally offered a more direct answer about whether he thinks Donald Trump lost in 2020.
Vice President Harris taunted hecklers demonstrating Thursday at one of her campaign rallies in Wisconsin, quipping that they should instead be attending a “smaller” rally “down the street.” Harris was interrupted during remarks in La Crosse, Wis., as she spoke about the fight over abortion rights in the upcoming election. The hecklers began shouting as…
Jon Stewart is “baffled” by the support Donald Trump gets, particularly after his Monday night dance-fest, which the late-night host said showed what an “utterly surreal avant-garde performance art of a f---ing election we’re having.”The Daily Show host opened his Weekly Show with Jon Stewart podcast by remarking that “the idea that this [election] is in any way close is the most baffling” he could imagine in the final days of a presidential race.“This guy is raising money with a dance marathon
Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov slammed the former president’s punch line.
Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru
Based on psychological studies I performed during the 2016 election, the presence or absence of music makes a significant difference in the way people perceive political candidates.
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
Desi Lydic tore into the former president's clueless comments during a town hall event with women voters.
Fox News reached a mammoth settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the company’s defamation claims
“American Psycho,” screamed the banner headline on the Drudge Report this week underneath a photo of former President Trump swaying back and forth listening to music at a town hall in Pennsylvania, an episode that was widely panned by his critics. Such mockery of the former president on the buzzy, conservative Drudge page would have…