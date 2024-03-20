Fulton County Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Fani Willis Ruling

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Georgia Judge Scott McAfee is allowing Donald Trump and his election interference co-defendants to appeal an order denying the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a Wednesday certificate of immediate review, McAfee found that the defendants’ order asking to review his decision to keep Willis on the racketeering case “is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had.”

Last week, McAfee ruled that Willis should not be disqualified from the case if Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired and had a secret affair with, resigned.

“The challenged order is not one of final judgment, and the State has informed the Court that it has complied with the order’s demands,” McAfee wrote.

He added that the court “intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing, and even if any subsequent appeal is expedited by the appellate court.” Per Georgia law, the court of appeals could still decline to hear this case.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

