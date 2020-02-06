These Fun Game Room Ideas Will Happily Make You a Homebody

Game room, pool room, recreation room—whatever you call it, who wouldn't want a space in their home solely devoted to the purpose of having fun? The good news is, with a little planning and creative thinking, anyone can have just that. Seriously! You don't need an entire basement or bonus space to start dreaming up creative game room ideas (though it would be nice if you can spare the space!). An unused corner of your garage or living room can easily become a gaming area. Or, if movie nights are more your thing, a portable projector can transform your living room or backyard into an epic home theater. (Don't forget the popcorn!)

The point is, think about how you and your family want to use the space and go from there in your planning and decorating. Whether you want a fun spot for family board game nights, a place to watch kid-friendly movies and do indoor activities with your kids, or are looking for more of an adults-only spot to unwind, here are the best game room ideas tips—including a few from some of our favorite interior designers—that'll help you create a rec room that's both functional and stylish. We're warning you, though: You may never want to leave the house again. (No judgment here!)